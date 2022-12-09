IMMY Labs offers drive-through combined flu, COVID-19 testing
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – IMMY Labs is now offering free, drive-through flu testing alongside its current COVID-19 testing services.
IMMY officials say patients will receive results for Flu A, Flu B, and COVID-19 all from one nasal swab at a single appointment!CDC head: Flu shots look like ‘a very good match’ for this year’s strains
Appointments are offered Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at IMMY’s four metro locations.
Same-day results are provided for all weekday appointments before 12 p.m.
Find a location near you and book an appointment at immylabs.com.
