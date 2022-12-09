ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

IMMY Labs offers drive-through combined flu, COVID-19 testing

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpCsA_0jdK3FL400

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – IMMY Labs is now offering free, drive-through flu testing alongside its current COVID-19 testing services.

IMMY officials say patients will receive results for Flu A, Flu B, and COVID-19 all from one nasal swab at a single appointment!

CDC head: Flu shots look like ‘a very good match’ for this year’s strains

Appointments are offered Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at IMMY’s four metro locations.

Same-day results are provided for all weekday appointments before 12 p.m.

Find a location near you and book an appointment at immylabs.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Several school districts delay start due to severe weather in Oklahoma

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday morning, many school districts were forced to change their plans to prepare for cleanup efforts. A possible tornado that was spotted on radar formed over the town of Wayne, Oklahoma in McClain County early Tuesday...
WAYNE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home

An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy