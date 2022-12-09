IMMY Labs offers drive-through combined flu, COVID-19 testing

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – IMMY Labs is now offering free, drive-through flu testing alongside its current COVID-19 testing services.

IMMY officials say patients will receive results for Flu A, Flu B, and COVID-19 all from one nasal swab at a single appointment!

Appointments are offered Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at IMMY’s four metro locations.

Same-day results are provided for all weekday appointments before 12 p.m.

Find a location near you and book an appointment at immylabs.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.