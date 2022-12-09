ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Regulators order Keystone Pipeline to investigate after 14,000 gallons spill in Kansas

By Allison Kite
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal regulators have ordered operators to temporarily shut down part of the Keystone Pipeline in northern Kansas after it spilled 14,000 barrels of crude oil .

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective action order, its strictest enforcement, Thursday evening.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Burrigieg said on Twitter the department is “monitoring and investigating” the leak.

The Keystone Pipeline, owned by TC Energy, runs 2,687 miles from Canada to Texas carrying crude oil. Since it began operations in 2010, it has spilled more than 20 times , often small amounts. At 14,000 barrels — or more than 580,000 gallons — Wednesday’s spill is larger than all its previous ones combined.

The spill occurred close to Washington, Kansas, near the Nebraska border, dumping oil into Mill Creek. Environmental Protection Agency coordinators were dispatched to the scene Thursday along with state and local crews . TC Energy said in a news release Thursday evening that the segment of Mill Creek where the oil spilled had been isolated to prevent it from flowing downstream.

“Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment,” the company said in a statement , adding that its “efforts will continue until we have fully remediated the site.”

The EPA said Friday the oil was contained within three miles of the pipeline burst and no drinking water had been impacted.

Zack Pistora, a lobbyist for the Sierra Club in Kansas, said it was a “shame that this has happened once again on the Keystone Pipeline.”

“It’s a shame because Mill Creek will probably never be the same,” Pistora said.

The corrective action order says TC Energy must determine the root cause of the failure that caused the oil spill Wednesday, review 10 years of inspections and create a remedial work plan that assesses the risk of spills at other points along the pipeline. It may resume operations only once federal regulators authorize it.

This story is developing and may be updated.

Mark Allen
5d ago

Yep,the republicans favorite pipeline doing environmental damage to American taxpayers property.Guess the pipeline wasn't nearly as safe as advertised.

theressa feusner
3d ago

any pipeline is only good for 20 years this nasty Canada crude is so toxic it eats through the pipe. it has spilled several times.it destroyed several acers in North Dakota the farmers were Never reimbursed for the ruined land .the cost of clean up had to come out of the farmers pocket. The oil ind is immune from the clean water act. that's why we fought so hard to keep.it away from the Ogallala aquifer which is only 10 ft from the surface at times.2 years ago the aquifer was full and running over roads. The spoil is pure white sandjust like the sand at the ocean. the aquifer is the largest on this continent . she is drinking for thousands and waters crops and livestock from South dakota to the texas panhandle. she runs across the sandhills to the western edge of iowa. the water in north east Nebr is close to the surface artisan wells are used to water livestock.

Herbert Rimmer
4d ago

It says 14000 gallons 3 times including the title of the article,and 1 time it says 14000 barrels. Which is it because 14000 gallons doesn't sound very news worthy.

