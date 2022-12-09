Read full article on original website
Snow Storm to Impact Travel as it Moves Through Wyoming
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A large snow storm will be making its way into Wyoming starting sometime this evening and lasting through Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). WYDOT issued an impact video stating light snow will work its way into the state this evening and continue...
WYDOT: Prolonged Road Closures Possible With Incoming Snow Storm
SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the slow-moving snow storm making its way across Wyoming, Wyomingites should prepared for “prolonged road closures” in some areas of the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. “A large and slow moving winter storm will bring prolonged high to extreme road...
