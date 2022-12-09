Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month
Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
Don’t Forget: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Coming Our Way This Week
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this coming Wednesday and Thursday. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Big On Fresh! Check Out This Beef Steer Checking Out A Minnesota Kwik Trip!
I know Kwik Trip is all in on the phrase big on fresh, low on price but this beef steer in Hutchinson simply wanted to see it for himself. Someone was able to take a pic of the heifer and Kwik Trip got a hold of it and the rest is internet history!
knsiradio.com
Santa Coming To Sartell
(KNSI) – Santa will be traveling all throughout Sartell on December 22nd, but he is keeping the reindeer in reserve for Christmas Eve. Luckily, he’ll have the Sartell Fire Department helping him out, according to Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter. “Santa is coming back to Sartell. This will be...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area Lawyer Candidate for Judgeship
(KNSI) – A lawyer for several cities in Stearns County is a candidate to fill a soon-to-be vacant judgeship. Kristi Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. in St. Cloud, and is acting lead prosecutor for Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball, and St. Stephen. Stanislawski serves on the Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors, volunteers with the Children’s Law Center, and serves as a volunteer attorney with the Stearns-Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until Noon Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will continue until noon on Wednesday for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. Snow is ending Wednesday morning as the system pushes into northern Minnesota. Be sure to check the road conditions before...
knsiradio.com
Over $8 Million In Broadband Grants Will Improve Rural Internet Locally
(KNSI) – Central Minnesota is benefitting from a rural broadband push. Office of Broadband Development Executive Director Bree Maki says thousands of customers will soon be getting service. “More specifically to the St Cloud area, we are happy to say that more than $8.2 million will be invested in...
kvsc.org
Early School Closures Tuesday for St. Cloud District 742 and Sartell-St. Stephen
Both St. Cloud School District 742 and Sartell-St. Stephen are letting students out of school two hours early Tuesday. St. Cloud Superintendent Laurie Putnam is recognizing the winter weather heading to the area and aside from classes, all after school programs, athletics, adult basic education, McKinley ALC classes are cancelled Tuesday.
kfgo.com
Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
knsiradio.com
Cold Spring City Council to Discuss Revolving Loans, the Decker Memorial and Environmental Study for Public Safety Facility
(KNSI) — Cold Spring City Council will meet Tuesday, and they will have multiple potential loans to approve. Administrator Kris Dockendorf says the Economic Development Authority has run a revolving loan fund for nearly two decades. Once a business pays its agreement back, the money is then lent out to other organizations.
fox9.com
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning for local area Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. ...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
knsiradio.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Mother Nature is getting ready to dump snow and rain across central Minnesota this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison and Stearns County from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the cities such as St. Cloud,...
City crews and plumbing companies are preparing for possible flooding during the rain and snow this week
SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Normally this time of year Minnesotans look to the forecast to find out how much snow we're going to get. However, with temps hovering in the 30’s the question isn’t only how much snow we’ll see, but what kind of snow will it be.
kduz.com
Willmar Man Injured in McLeod Co Crash
A Willmar man was injured in a one-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Tuesday night. The State Patrol says 64-year-old Craig Holmgren was taken to the Hutchinson ER for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Holmgren was driving westbound on Highway 7 in Acoma Township when the vehicle left...
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
kvsc.org
Alleged Drunken Driver Steals Construction Truck and Crashes in North St. Cloud
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a possible intoxicated driver stole a truck and crashed it after being involved in a pursuit Monday morning. Authorities say they received a report of a possible drunk driver in St. Wendel Township just before 11 a.m. on County Road 4. Deputies tried to stop the car but the driver left the roadway and drove through several yards in west St. Cloud.
kduz.com
Fatal Stearns Co Crash
One person died in a single vehicle crash south of St. Cloud Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30pm, they received a report of a crash with injuries near 21879 23rd...
Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — If you step into Brooklyn Center Liquor store, it's not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as "Ace" with a kind smile."I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.But it was out of the ordinary to have that kindness caught on camera."I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks," Agnes said.It happened in a matter of seconds – and it was captured on the store's security camera. First, a man is seen...
Comments / 0