Clayton, CA

Wade Peyrucain
3d ago

Too bad for you people there that Coreys been there decades before any of your houses were even built

pioneerpublishers.com

Upgrades improve recycling process at Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 12, 2022) — “Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day only,” states the message on the website of Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery Center. The other 363 days of the year, the Loveridge Road center is busy nearly around the clock. Two shifts of workers spend nearly 20 hours a day accepting, sorting, baling and sending out recyclables to purchasers near and far.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Water main break in Santa Rosa causes minor flooding, repairs under way

A major water main broke this morning in Santa Rosa causing road closures and lack of water for some area residents, according to a statement from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The break occurred on Carissa Avenue near Summerfield Road just before 4 a.m. and caused minor flooding of the roadway. Carissa Avenue was closed to traffic following the break and northbound traffic on Summerfield Road was moving with delays. Santa Rosa Water spokesperson Elise Miller says repairing the 16-inch diameter pipe should be completed by the end of today.
SANTA ROSA, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord City Council to Consider Working Group for Homeless Strategic Plan

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 13, 2022) — On Dec. 13, the Concord City Council will consider the formation of a Working Group that will assist the City as it begins developing its Homeless Strategic Plan in 2023. Concord’s Housing and Economic Development (HED) Committee is recommending that the City form a seven-member group for which five positions will be filled through a recruitment process.
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

20 years of improving the well-being of Pleasant Hill residents

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Dec. 14, 2022) — With more than five decades as an optometry professor and health-care practitioner, I care deeply about the health and welfare of all Pleasant Hill residents – especially our younger generation. This inspired me to endow a fund with John F. Kennedy...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents Concerned Over Multiple Martinez Refinery Incidents

A bigger-than-usual flaring at the Martinez Refinery took place Friday evening and left residents feeling unsettled. The Martinez Refinery company said the flaring was caused by an equipment malfunction, and stated "the flare worked as designed to safely combust excess hydrocarbons efficiently and effectively." "It was kind of scary because...
MARTINEZ, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident On the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge (San Mateo, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge at around 11:45 p.m. According to the police, a black Hyundai Elantra and a silver Infiniti G35 had collided with each other. The driver of the silver Infiniti had come out of the car when he was struck by a black Cadillac Escalade.
SAN MATEO, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Calistoga Road Crash

A Santa Rosa woman had to be freed from her vehicle after crashing on Calistoga Road. Early Sunday morning, the 51-year-old woman was driving alone northbound on Calistoga Road when she went off the right side of the road and ran into a tree just north of St. Helena Road. The Sonoma County Fire District responded and were able to free the woman from the SUV and transport her to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries. A portion of the road was closed for about an hour and a half. CHP is investigating the cause.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car collision in Marin leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

MARIN, Calif. - A car accident Saturday on Point Reyes Petaluma Road, north of Hicks Valley Road, resulted in the death of a driver and serious injuries of another, CHP authorities said. Around 1:20 p.m. a Subaru traveling southbound suddenly lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes where a...
PETALUMA, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

I-680 Paving Project, Overnight Road Closures to Begin Monday in Sunol

Major changes are coming for for late night and early morning commuters who pass through Sunol and Pleasanton in the East Bay. Starting Monday December 12, changes kick off as Caltrans will close a stretch of I-680 Northbound overnight on weekdays while workers repave the road. Look here to see...
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
ALAMEDA, CA

