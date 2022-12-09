ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD releases video of deadly October police shooting

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35l13E_0jdK1Lhq00

INDIANAPOLIS – Edited body camera video released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department showed officers attempting to negotiate with an armed man before storming into the bedroom where he held his girlfriend hostage.

The incident happened on Oct. 2, 2022 in the 500 block of S. Holt Road. Police received a 911 call for a reported domestic disturbance in which a caller said a man with a gun was holding his girlfriend against her will. According to the caller, the man, later identified as 40-year-old Thomas Talley, said he’d shoot his girlfriend and any responding officers if police arrived.

The dispute involved a missing cellphone, the caller told police. Responding officers soon learned that police had been called the address multiple times before for domestic disturbances.

IMPD released edited video of the incident Friday. You can watch here (due to language and graphic content, viewer discretion is advised) .

IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side

One officer relayed over the radio that he’d been the address before and described Talley as “erratic, aggressive and in possession of firearms.”

A witness told responding officers they’d heard Talley’s girlfriend tell him several times to put down his gun. Officers entered the home and spoke to Talley through a bedroom door.

Officers kicked the door to get Talley’s attention and ordered him to come out, the video showed. They told him to calm down, with one saying, “this is not going to end well.” They appealed for Talley to let his girlfriend go and radioed for SWAT since they had a “barricaded subject.”

SWAT arrived along with a negotiator. Again, police asked Talley to let the woman go. He didn’t, police said, and made “numerous suicidal statements.”

Neighbors said Talley was facing charges and didn’t want to go to prison.

“Tommy, if you just let the lady come out to us, you and I will continue talking,” the negotiator is heard saying on video. “You don’t have to come out right now. You let her come out to us so that she’s safe. I believe you don’t want to see her get hurt.”

Sources: Holt Road gunman feared returning to prison, taunted police to shoot him

Later, the negotiator said, “Tommy, none of us out here want to see you get hurt.”

Negotiations went on for about 50 minutes, IMPD said, with the negotiator and SWAT team members standing outside the bedroom door. Eventually, they heard a gunshot and stormed into the bedroom. Talley was armed with a semiautomatic gun with an extended magazine.

Four SWAT team members fired their weapons, killing Talley. Multiple gunshots are heard in the body camera footage. IMPD said none of the cameras worn by SWAT “provided a clear view” of the shooting because Talley was hiding. All body cameras were activated.

Talley’s girlfriend wasn’t hurt during the incident; police were able to get her out of the bedroom. No officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation by IMPD’s Critical Response Team. IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting its own investigation into whether officers complied with department policy. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted.

Once the criminal process runs its course, the case will go before the civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Law enforcement responded to a home on W Stirling Dr. Monday at 12:30 a.m. Muncie PD said they found a 17-year-old boy dead and detained a 17-year-old girl in relation to the shooting. Chrysta Barnhouse […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis drug dealer sentenced in police chase, crash injuring 2

INDIANAPOLIS — An armed drug dealer who led police on a chase that critically injured two people in February was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Carl Young Jr., 41, had previously pleaded guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Drug Dealer on PCP Sentenced for Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — A drug dealer, high on drugs and armed, now faces prison for over a decade after his sentencing for a police chase. The man, 48-year-old Carl Young Jr., was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison for pleading guilty to drug trafficking, being a felon in possession of a firearm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD boosts ranks with transfers from other departments

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam De Both spent more than eight years as a sheriff’s deputy patrolling Bartholomew County after breaking in with the Indiana University Police Department. Now De Both is a patrolman on IMPD’s Southeast District, enticed by better pay and the opportunity to leave Columbus for Indy. “Coming from a smaller agency there are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found with ‘trauma’ investigated as homicide, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Man arrested in Greensburg following early Sunday burglary, chase

— An Indianapolis man was arrested in Greensburg over the weekend on burglary and other charges following a pursuit. Greensburg Police officers responded to a burglary on the 400 block of South Broadway Street around 2:40 am Sunday. An officer spotted the vehicle that was described as the one used...
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

ISP seeks help to solve decade-old cold case

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago, Sherese Walker-Bingham was shot and killed in White River State Park. She was shot in the chest with her own gun while walking her dogs. Indiana State Police officer, Lester Norvell, told I-Team 8 the case is actively progressing and “currently looking for information to identify a suspect.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Found Dead in a Vehicle of “Trauma”

INDIANAPOLIS--A man was found dead in a car on North LaSalle St. about 11 Sunday night. Police say the man had injuries consistent with “trauma”. Police did not elaborate on what that trauma may have been. The death was discovered in the 3600 block of North LaSalle, which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy