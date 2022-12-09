Earlier this week, actor Jennifer Lawrence was discussing the initial hesitation from studios to develop The Hunger Games films, with executives claiming that audiences weren't interested in seeing female-fronted action films, with her specific phrasing of such remarks igniting a backlash on social media. Her comments were received so poorly that she felt she needed to speak out about the interview, noting that, while in conversation with Viola Davis, she misspoke and made a "blunder" as she was nervous talking to such an iconic performer. She also noted that, while she has previously made flubs that made the rounds in media, those previous remarks were more egregious and obvious miscommunications.

4 DAYS AGO