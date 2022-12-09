Read full article on original website
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena StrandLarry LeaseWise County, TX
frogsowar.com
Max Duggan: Heisman Trophy Runner-Up
TCU Horned Frog Quarterback Max Duggan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, with the award presentation broadcast live on ESPN on Saturday night. The ceremony included interviews with the candidates and their family and coaches, it is a celebration of the dedication, sacrifice, and incredible work ethic it takes to ever have the opportunity to reach this position at the pinnacle of college football. As well, none of the finalists reach that stage without the success and support of his teammates.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Javien Toviano, 4-star SEC CB target from Texas, sets final 5 and commitment plans
Javien Toviano is nearing the end of his recruitment. The blue-chip defensive back out of Texas has set his final 5 and revealed he will be committing in the coming days. Toviano, a Martin (Arlington, Texas) standout, shared Sunday that he is down to Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia and Michigan. He will announce his commitment on Thursday at noon.
247Sports
Scott Frost named U.S. Army Bowl coach with Houston Nutt
Scott Frost makes a return of sorts to the coaching ranks as a coach in this coming Saturday's U.S. Army Bowl. Frost guides the Gold Team while Houston Nutt leads the Black Team. The game kicks off at the Dallas Cowboys' Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, and is one of a few showcases featuring America's top high school talent in America. It takes place just a few days before the Early Signing Period from Dec. 21-23.
CBS Sports
SMU vs. TCU: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The SMU Mustangs will square off against the #24 TCU Horned Frogs at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Dickies Arena. The Horned Frogs should still be feeling good after a big win, while SMU will be looking to regain their footing. The Mustangs received a tough blow on Wednesday as...
DeSoto upsets nationally-ranked Guyer in Texas state high school football semifinals
DeSoto is partying like it's 2016 — the year it won its lone Texas state title. The Eagles pulled away to beat nationally-ranked Guyer 47-28 in the Texas 6A Division 2 state semifinals on Saturday at The Star at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The stage is now set for the 6A Division 2 title: ...
North Shore snaps Westlake's 54-game streak, advances to 3rd straight 6A DI Texas football state championship
In a battle of undefeated, defending 6A Texas high school football state champions Saturday at Rice Stadium, the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs beat Austin Westlake 49-34 to snap the state's longest winning streak and punch their ticket to a third straight appearance in the 6A DI UIL Football State Championship game
colemantoday.com
UIL Football State Championships Ticket Information
The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
Guyer vs. DeSoto football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of the top teams in Texas battle for a spot in the UIL 6A D2 state championship
WFAA
South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
5 power players in North Texas in 2022, including Mark Cuban and Mattie Parker
We're rounding out the year with a "power players" list of a few individuals who made headlines, advanced major projects or worked behind the scenes to shape our region.Why it matters: Whether you like them not, there's no doubt these individuals are influential.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people.This unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.People who made this list weren't told of their selection prior to publication.Mattie Parker: Fort Worth Mayor Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImageMattie Parker...
Several North Texas spots ranked among best spots in the world for fajitas
There are a few things Texas is known for that it is arguably the best at across the country and that's sports, barbecue, and the best fajitas in the world.
fox4news.com
$295 million renovations planned for AT&T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup
ARLINGTON, Texas - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is planning to spend close to $300 million to upgrade AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of the FIFA World Cup in four years. The team has only been at the stadium for 13 years, but they believe it's time for the stadium to get a face-lift.
3 Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation for New Year’s
There are tons of places across the Lone Star State offering tons of festive fun perfect for making memories.
Frisco Landing To Open In Spring 2023
The University of North Texas (UNT) at Frisco has announced that it will open its first-ever permanent building on campus, Frisco Landing, on January 17, 2023. Frisco Landing, which cost around $100 million to build, is a building that UNT at Frisco says was designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty members and students.
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
dallasexpress.com
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas
The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
3 Texas Cities Among Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America
Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the grinchiest this holiday season.
Study: Dallas amusement park ranked one of the best in the country
Need a way to entertain the kiddos during the holiday break? Dallas is home to some of the best entertainment in the nation. That's according to a report from U.S. News.
A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe
There is never a dull moment in Texas real estate, and regardless of what the Fed does with interest rates, we are always in our own world. This drop-dead gorgeous Southlake modern Mediterranean is a case in point. A few weeks ago, I got a hot tip about a multimillion-dollar...
