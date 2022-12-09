ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Duggan: Heisman Trophy Runner-Up

TCU Horned Frog Quarterback Max Duggan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, with the award presentation broadcast live on ESPN on Saturday night. The ceremony included interviews with the candidates and their family and coaches, it is a celebration of the dedication, sacrifice, and incredible work ethic it takes to ever have the opportunity to reach this position at the pinnacle of college football. As well, none of the finalists reach that stage without the success and support of his teammates.
Javien Toviano, 4-star SEC CB target from Texas, sets final 5 and commitment plans

Javien Toviano is nearing the end of his recruitment. The blue-chip defensive back out of Texas has set his final 5 and revealed he will be committing in the coming days. Toviano, a Martin (Arlington, Texas) standout, shared Sunday that he is down to Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia and Michigan. He will announce his commitment on Thursday at noon.
Scott Frost named U.S. Army Bowl coach with Houston Nutt

Scott Frost makes a return of sorts to the coaching ranks as a coach in this coming Saturday's U.S. Army Bowl. Frost guides the Gold Team while Houston Nutt leads the Black Team. The game kicks off at the Dallas Cowboys' Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, and is one of a few showcases featuring America's top high school talent in America. It takes place just a few days before the Early Signing Period from Dec. 21-23.
UIL Football State Championships Ticket Information

The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
5 power players in North Texas in 2022, including Mark Cuban and Mattie Parker

We're rounding out the year with a "power players" list of a few individuals who made headlines, advanced major projects or worked behind the scenes to shape our region.Why it matters: Whether you like them not, there's no doubt these individuals are influential.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people.This unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.People who made this list weren't told of their selection prior to publication.Mattie Parker: Fort Worth Mayor Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImageMattie Parker...
Frisco Landing To Open In Spring 2023

The University of North Texas (UNT) at Frisco has announced that it will open its first-ever permanent building on campus, Frisco Landing, on January 17, 2023. Frisco Landing, which cost around $100 million to build, is a building that UNT at Frisco says was designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty members and students.
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas

The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe

There is never a dull moment in Texas real estate, and regardless of what the Fed does with interest rates, we are always in our own world. This drop-dead gorgeous Southlake modern Mediterranean is a case in point. A few weeks ago, I got a hot tip about a multimillion-dollar...
