marinelink.com
Vessel Seeks Other Port After Texas Freeport LNG Delay
At least one liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel gave up on Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas after the company last week delayed its planned restart to the end of December, ship tracking data from Refinitiv showed. Some analysts have said they do not expect Freeport to return until January,...
aogdigital.com
Gulf of Thailand: Valeura Energy to Buy Three Offshore Blocks from Mubadala Petroleum
Oil and gas company Valeura Energy has agreed to buy three offshore blocks in the Gulf of Thailand from Mubadala Petroleum's subsidiary, Busrakham Oil & Gas. Valeura will acquire operated interest in in three offshore licences in the Gulf of Thailand that include the Nong Yao (Licence G11/48), Jasmine/Ban Yen (Licence B5/27) and Manora oil fields (Licence G1/48), which collectively currently produce approximately 21,200 bbls/d of oil, net to the interest being acquired.
TC Energy to give update on Keystone pipeline restart Wednesday
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) said it expects to give an update on the Keystone pipeline restart later on Wednesday, a week after the 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline was shut after leaking oil into a creek in Kansas.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Sets New Records for Oil Exports as EU Looks for New Supplies
As Russia's oil exports prepare for a hit from new EU sanctions, the petroleum is flowing freely at American loading terminals, which are busier than ever before. The U.S. exported a record 11.8 million barrels per day of oil and oil products last week, including both seaborne and pipeline volumes, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. TankerTrackers.com calculates that out of that total, a record-setting 7.1 million barrels per day left the United States by sea.
energyintel.com
Petronas Secures Abu Dhabi Unconventional Oil Block
Abu Dhabi has brought in Malaysia's national oil company Petronas to explore and appraise unconventional oil reserves in the emirate's hydrocarbon-rich Western Region. The oil market continues to shrug off disruptions to supply and distribution, with a focus on the consumption side of the equation. Significant spending increases by leading...
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
MySanAntonio
There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud
The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
Oil from questionable origins with a 40% discount is being offered to US energy traders, report says
US energy traders are receiving pitches for steeply discounted crude with unclear origins, Bloomberg reported. One middleman offered up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 markdown vs. West Texas Intermediate, per the report. Traders told Bloomberg that they passed on the super-cheap crude due to doubts about...
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
Diamond diggers in South Africa's deserted mines break the law — and risk their lives
Photos show the desperate search for scraps left by big diamond operators. But amid rampant poverty and unemployment, zama-zamas see no other way to provide for their families.
Big Oil does little to act on climate despite vows -U.S. House panel
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Major energy companies are not doing enough to prevent the worst effects of climate change despite public promises to fight the problem, a U.S. House panel said about documents released on Friday that it got in a probe.
Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $6.2 billion in 2023
BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will invest up to around 30 trillion pesos ($6.2 billion) in 2023, it said on Friday, with the main focus on energy security rather than energy transition.
rigzone.com
Millions of Barrels of Oil Halted Near Turkey
A backlog of oil tankers at the Turkish straits continues to build up as negotiations failed to produce a solution to an insurance glitch caused by sanctions on Russian crude. Twenty six tankers holding more than 23 million barrels of oil from Kazakhstan were unable to pass the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits as of Wednesday, shipping data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The waterways are vital chokepoints for the flow of crude and other commodities from the Black Sea. Kazakh authorities estimated a smaller backlog.
marinelink.com
Protests Called Off at Adani's South India Port
Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader said on Tuesday, but demands to halt port construction were not met. Work by the Adani Group had been paused at the port because...
demolitionandrecycling.media
India’s alternative to China’s Belt and Road
India has accelerated the amount of money that it lends to countries in Asia to spend on infrastructure projects in what could be seen as direct competition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). According to a report in the Financial Times, lending through India’s development partnership administration, by...
Electricity, telecoms return to parts of Ethiopia's Tigray
Basic services like electricity and telecoms have been restored to key parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region following the signing of a cease-fire deal a month ago, but most areas are still cut off from the world.The agreement signed Nov. 2 requires Ethiopia’s federal government to restore basic services to Tigray, which has been mostly without phone, internet and banking services since war erupted two years ago. Power has also been disrupted to the region of more than 5 million people.On Tuesday, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported that Tigray’s capital, Mekele, had been reconnected to the national power grid...
Lula taps close ally as Brazil's next finance minister
BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - When Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was barred from running for office four years ago, he turned to one of his most trusted allies to take up the banner of his Workers Party (PT) in the 2018 presidential race.
