marinelink.com

Vessel Seeks Other Port After Texas Freeport LNG Delay

At least one liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel gave up on Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas after the company last week delayed its planned restart to the end of December, ship tracking data from Refinitiv showed. Some analysts have said they do not expect Freeport to return until January,...
aogdigital.com

Gulf of Thailand: Valeura Energy to Buy Three Offshore Blocks from Mubadala Petroleum

Oil and gas company Valeura Energy has agreed to buy three offshore blocks in the Gulf of Thailand from Mubadala Petroleum's subsidiary, Busrakham Oil & Gas. Valeura will acquire operated interest in in three offshore licences in the Gulf of Thailand that include the Nong Yao (Licence G11/48), Jasmine/Ban Yen (Licence B5/27) and Manora oil fields (Licence G1/48), which collectively currently produce approximately 21,200 bbls/d of oil, net to the interest being acquired.
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Sets New Records for Oil Exports as EU Looks for New Supplies

As Russia's oil exports prepare for a hit from new EU sanctions, the petroleum is flowing freely at American loading terminals, which are busier than ever before. The U.S. exported a record 11.8 million barrels per day of oil and oil products last week, including both seaborne and pipeline volumes, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. TankerTrackers.com calculates that out of that total, a record-setting 7.1 million barrels per day left the United States by sea.
energyintel.com

Petronas Secures Abu Dhabi Unconventional Oil Block

Abu Dhabi has brought in Malaysia's national oil company Petronas to explore and appraise unconventional oil reserves in the emirate's hydrocarbon-rich Western Region. The oil market continues to shrug off disruptions to supply and distribution, with a focus on the consumption side of the equation. Significant spending increases by leading...
MySanAntonio

There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud

The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
The Associated Press

Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
Reuters

Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $6.2 billion in 2023

BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will invest up to around 30 trillion pesos ($6.2 billion) in 2023, it said on Friday, with the main focus on energy security rather than energy transition.
rigzone.com

Millions of Barrels of Oil Halted Near Turkey

A backlog of oil tankers at the Turkish straits continues to build up as negotiations failed to produce a solution to an insurance glitch caused by sanctions on Russian crude. Twenty six tankers holding more than 23 million barrels of oil from Kazakhstan were unable to pass the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits as of Wednesday, shipping data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The waterways are vital chokepoints for the flow of crude and other commodities from the Black Sea. Kazakh authorities estimated a smaller backlog.
marinelink.com

Protests Called Off at Adani's South India Port

Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader said on Tuesday, but demands to halt port construction were not met. Work by the Adani Group had been paused at the port because...
demolitionandrecycling.media

India’s alternative to China’s Belt and Road

India has accelerated the amount of money that it lends to countries in Asia to spend on infrastructure projects in what could be seen as direct competition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). According to a report in the Financial Times, lending through India’s development partnership administration, by...
The Independent

Electricity, telecoms return to parts of Ethiopia's Tigray

Basic services like electricity and telecoms have been restored to key parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region following the signing of a cease-fire deal a month ago, but most areas are still cut off from the world.The agreement signed Nov. 2 requires Ethiopia’s federal government to restore basic services to Tigray, which has been mostly without phone, internet and banking services since war erupted two years ago. Power has also been disrupted to the region of more than 5 million people.On Tuesday, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported that Tigray’s capital, Mekele, had been reconnected to the national power grid...
Reuters

Lula taps close ally as Brazil's next finance minister

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - When Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was barred from running for office four years ago, he turned to one of his most trusted allies to take up the banner of his Workers Party (PT) in the 2018 presidential race.

