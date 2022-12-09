Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Related
Executives give behind-the-scenes look at Rivers Casino Portsmouth construction
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One month before the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, 13News Now got an inside look at how construction is going. The sprawling $340 million gaming and entertainment venue will open its doors to the public on Jan. 15. When everything comes together, it will be Virginia’s first full-service permanent casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth General Manager Roy Corby said.
'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
All options on the table as Legacy owners look to future after pulling court appeal
NORFOLK, Va. — One chapter is closed, but the ending is still unwritten for at least one downtown Norfolk business. The owners of Legacy Restaurant & Lounge are looking at the next steps after ending a court appeal to reopen the nightclub months after Norfolk City Council voted to revoke their conditional use permit.
Woman said uninvited stranger entered her Ocean View home
Woman said uninvited stranger entered her Ocean view home: 'I immediately locked the door and called 911'
Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of its January 2023 opening
With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth are giving a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk’s Legacy Lounge drops appeal to reopen as club after permit revoked by city council
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after a quadruple shooting outside earlier this year has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub. Marcus Calabrese, a spokesperson for Legacy Lounge on E. Plume Street, confirmed the news to WAVY on Monday.
Inside look of Hampton Roads' first casino set to open in one month
Hampton Roads' first casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is just one month away from completion. News 3 got an inside look at the casino's interior as it begins to take shape.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system. Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises …. Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of …. With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
WAVY News 10
Newport News mayor attending last city council meeting Tuesday
Newport News mayor attending last city council meeting …. Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises …. Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of …. With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new senior living community in Pembroke Square
The new senior living community, Avia Pembroke, will be on 373 Constitution Drive at the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive. It is one of the new buildings going up in Pembroke Square, where Pembroke Mall previously was.
WAVY News 10
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
WAVY News 10
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
The City of Virginia Beach settled with the family of Donovon Lynch for $3 million. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vb-council-approves-3m-settlement-with-donovon-lynchs-family-in-wrongful-death-lawsuit/
Virginia Beach agrees to pay $3M to the family of Donovon Lynch
Donovon Lynch was killed by a Virginia Beach Police officer, Officer Simmons, during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021.
Virginia Beach courts close Tuesday after bomb threat
An evacuation order has been issued for the Virginia Beach Courthouse Tuesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Unbreakable spirit: Newport News teacher breaking barriers in her classroom
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News teacher is playing a vital role in her own community, helping to shape the next generation of children. But not only is she doing that, she’s also sharing her unbreakable spirit. In a classroom full of eager, energetic first graders,...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Enjoy Free Lighted Seesaws in City Center
To make the holiday season even brighter, the City of Newport News, the Murphy Property Group, and City Center at Oyster Point partnered to provide a unique and special holiday experience. In addition to our beautiful Lights at the Fountain, we are also featuring the Wave-Field interactive art and seesaw exhibit along Fountain Way. Wave-Field is a world-famous interactive art installation consisting of eight musical and light-up seesaws. When activated by audience participation, the giant seesaws, which range from 16 to 24 feet, are augmented by LED lights and soft music. Residents and guests of all ages are enjoying riding seesaws amongst beautiful holiday lights, music, and merriment in City Center. To accommodate the significant increase in both pedestrian and vehicle traffic in and around the show area, the city has closed Town Center Drive around the fountain to vehicle traffic until Jan. 1, 2023. A portion of Fountain Way, where the seesaws are located, is also closed during this time period.
Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge undergoes controlled burn
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia Beach is undergoing a controlled burn Tuesday to improve the habitat for different birds. The fire isn't expected to impact the refuge's trails, which will stay open during the burn. In a Facebook post, officials said the...
AG Miyares pens letter to Virginia Beach Mass Shooting State Commission
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares expressed his frustrations with the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting State Commission after 10 of its members stepped down. In a letter to the state commission, Miyares penned his concerns by writing “I have been incredibly disappointed in the way the...
The Daily South
A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA
A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0