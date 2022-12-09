ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Executives give behind-the-scenes look at Rivers Casino Portsmouth construction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One month before the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, 13News Now got an inside look at how construction is going. The sprawling $340 million gaming and entertainment venue will open its doors to the public on Jan. 15. When everything comes together, it will be Virginia’s first full-service permanent casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth General Manager Roy Corby said.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News mayor attending last city council meeting Tuesday

Newport News mayor attending last city council meeting Tuesday
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti.
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Enjoy Free Lighted Seesaws in City Center

To make the holiday season even brighter, the City of Newport News, the Murphy Property Group, and City Center at Oyster Point partnered to provide a unique and special holiday experience. In addition to our beautiful Lights at the Fountain, we are also featuring the Wave-Field interactive art and seesaw exhibit along Fountain Way. Wave-Field is a world-famous interactive art installation consisting of eight musical and light-up seesaws. When activated by audience participation, the giant seesaws, which range from 16 to 24 feet, are augmented by LED lights and soft music. Residents and guests of all ages are enjoying riding seesaws amongst beautiful holiday lights, music, and merriment in City Center. To accommodate the significant increase in both pedestrian and vehicle traffic in and around the show area, the city has closed Town Center Drive around the fountain to vehicle traffic until Jan. 1, 2023. A portion of Fountain Way, where the seesaws are located, is also closed during this time period.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Daily South

A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA

A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
SMITHFIELD, VA
