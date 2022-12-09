Read full article on original website
NBC12
Head of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School resigns following reported assault at school
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The head of the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan has resigned following a reported assault at the school earlier this month. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond confirmed that Paula Ledbetter has stepped away from her role Tuesday. This decision comes as an investigation continues into a...
Second Arrest Made Following November Shooting
Second Arrest Made Following November Shooting
Augusta Free Press
Corrections officials identify inmate killed at Wallens Ridge State Prison on Sunday
A Chesterfield man has been identified as the Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate killed in an apparent attack by another inmate on Sunday afternoon. Carl Wilkins, 33, was taken by ambulance to Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, where he was pronounced dead. Wilkins had been convicted of second-degree...
Second man arrested for fatal shooting in Henrico Walmart parking lot
A second person was taken into custody on Tuesday for their alleged role in the killing of a 17-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot last month.
19-year-old crashes in Sussex County after speeding away from State Police
A 19-year-old is facing charges after Virginia State Police said he sped away from troopers who were trying to pull him over before crashing.
‘The war is on’: City leaders demand answers after third inmate death at Richmond jail in 2022
City leaders are calling for an investigation into the Richmond City Justice Center after reports of the third inmate death in 2022.
Road rage suspect shoots at vehicle from stolen car in western Henrico
Henrico County Police Division is searching for a road rage suspect who reportedly shot at another driver from a stolen vehicle in the Tuckahoe area of the county.
State police investigating deadly early morning crash on I-64 in Goochland
Upon arrival, police found the sedan had driven off the road and into the trees. One person died as a result of the crash and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
NBC12
Henrico Police joins 30x30 initiative to recruit more women for law enforcement
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officer Liso, who grew up in Henrico County, always knew she wanted to become part of the law enforcement community. “I love this area, and I’ve always wanted to come back and serve it,” she said. Officer Liso’s mission to become a police officer...
NBC12
Police are looking for suspects following home invasion in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for possible suspects following a home invasion in Hopewell. Officers were called to the 3000 block of Courthouse Road on Sunday, Dec 11 around 11:30 p.m. due to reports of a home invasion. Police say the victim encountered two men with guns who...
nkccnews.com
Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court
A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for fugitive wanted for assault on law enforcement
According to police, Luis Axel Moreno Ramos is wanted for two counts of assault on law enforcement, felony eluding police, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and improper display of registration.
Ashland Police searching for missing teen
The Ashland Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
NBC12
Chesterfield Police search for men accused of stealing from unlocked cars in Chester
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two men accused of stealing credit cards from unlocked cars in Harrowgate Road area. Police were able to capture images of the men when they used the cards to make purchases in Richmond. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with...
cbs19news
ACPD issues alert about scam call
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says it is getting reports of a scam call. According to a release, the caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the potential victim there is a warrant out for...
Armed home invasion suspects hit Hopewell man with gun, steal phone, police say
It was determined that the victim encountered two armed men who forced their way into the house. The men took the victim's phone, got into a car with a loud exhaust and left the area heading in an unknown direction.
One person killed in crash on I-64 in Goochland County
One person was killed and another person was injured early Tuesday morning when a car drove off of Interstate 64 into a line of trees.
NBC12
Councilwoman sides with northside residents pleading for help with Monteiro Street speeding
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- Residents from the Monterio street neighborhood rallied during Monday’s city council meeting because of the constant speeding and frequent crashes that happen in their area. Marilynn Joyner, who has been living on Monteiro Street for more than 20 years, says her home has bored the brunt...
Two injured, 8-year-old airlifted to MCV hospital via MedFlight after Dinwiddie crash on Route 631
According to police, one adult male and one juvenile were injured in the crash. The juvenile was taken to VCU Medical Center (MCV) via MedFlight.
NBC12
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
