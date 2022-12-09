ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Kooskia Man Arrested For Aggravated Assault

On December 13, 2022, Idaho County deputies responded to a call involving an intoxicated person who had pulled a firearm on another person that resided in the home. The reporting party had left the residence. Deputies met with the reporting party and witnesses and then went and made contact at...
KOOSKIA, ID
Light up the Season Results

Moscow, ID – December 12, 2022 — The City of Moscow is pleased to share results from this year’s Light up the Season event. The 2022 Most DeLIGHTful Downtown Storefront title is bestowed to Moscow Axe Throwing Company who partnered with Palouse Tax Services on their storefront décor. Out of the 374 valid votes received, Moscow Axe Throwing captured 33% of votes. They were followed by Café Artista with 26% of the votes, Moscow Contemporary with 24%, and Latah Realty with 17%. Moscow Axe Throwing will have their business name engraved on the traveling DeLIGHTful Downtown trophy and will be able to display it in their store over the course of 2023.
MOSCOW, ID
Moscow Homicide Update

Moscow, ID – The investigation team spent many hours over the weekend going through tips provided to the FBI Tip Line and the Tip Line email. Police are still looking for information regarding a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about this vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning.
MOSCOW, ID
Nez Perce County Jail Actively Acquiring $150,000 Body Scanner

A body scanner is being acquired for the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center to discourage inmates from sneaking drugs into the facility. The $150,000 scanner similar to those used in airports will be installed in the booking area of the detention center sometime in the next six months. All...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Ring in the New Year with a Hike at Hells Gate State Park

LEWISTON – Hells Gate State Park brings back First Day Hikes on Saturday January 1, 2023. Come enjoy a family event, hiking the wonderful trails offered at Hells Gate State Park on from 10:00am – 1:00pm. This year the hikes will be unguided. Hikers are encouraged to explore any of our 12+ miles of trails. Hikers will need to check in at the Discovery Center. Free chili and hot drinks will be available upon return to the Discovery Center.
LEWISTON, ID
Gov. Jay Inslee Seeking State Funding For WSU Energy Research

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee praised WSU’s sustainable energy research Monday during a visit to the Tri-Cities campus and highlighted clean energy initiatives he wants funded in the upcoming state budget. A key to advancing the renewable fuels and clean energy sector in Washington will be the WSU Institute for...
PULLMAN, WA

