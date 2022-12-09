Moscow, ID – December 12, 2022 — The City of Moscow is pleased to share results from this year’s Light up the Season event. The 2022 Most DeLIGHTful Downtown Storefront title is bestowed to Moscow Axe Throwing Company who partnered with Palouse Tax Services on their storefront décor. Out of the 374 valid votes received, Moscow Axe Throwing captured 33% of votes. They were followed by Café Artista with 26% of the votes, Moscow Contemporary with 24%, and Latah Realty with 17%. Moscow Axe Throwing will have their business name engraved on the traveling DeLIGHTful Downtown trophy and will be able to display it in their store over the course of 2023.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO