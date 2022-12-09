CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Price Road southwest of Casper has been reopened, the Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office announced Tuesday. The road closed in August 2022 for construction. About 75% of the road has been reopened while a segment on the southern end of the project area remains closed, the BLM’s press release said. Construction on the closed segment is expected to resume in spring 2023 when conditions allow.

