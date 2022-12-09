ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/13/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Casper Re-Entry Center escapee arrested Tuesday night

CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Casper Re-Entry Center escapee was apprehended in Casper on Tuesday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Felter was taken into custody at around 6 p.m., NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan said. Details of the arrest were not provided. In a release...
I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
Wyoming FFA Foundation awards $5,000 ‘Learning by Doing’ grant to Kelly Walsh chapter

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming FFA Foundation has awarded a $5,000 “Learning by Doing” grant to the Kelly Walsh High School chapter of FFA. The grant will be used for the Kelly Walsh chapter to buy a freeze dryer, according to a memo from Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings. The freeze dryer will support agricultural lessons teaching students how to preserve food.
BLM Casper Field Office reopens most of Price Road after construction closures

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Price Road southwest of Casper has been reopened, the Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office announced Tuesday. The road closed in August 2022 for construction. About 75% of the road has been reopened while a segment on the southern end of the project area remains closed, the BLM’s press release said. Construction on the closed segment is expected to resume in spring 2023 when conditions allow.
NCSD: Midwest, Red Creek schools close; all others open on Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Most schools in Natrona County will operate under normal hours on Wednesday, according to the Natrona County School District. NCSD states that buses will not run to Midwest and that Midwest and Red Creek will pivot to virtual learning. Most interstates and major highways are closed...
