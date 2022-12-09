Read full article on original website
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Casper Re-Entry Center escapee arrested Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Casper Re-Entry Center escapee was apprehended in Casper on Tuesday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Felter was taken into custody at around 6 p.m., NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan said. Details of the arrest were not provided. In a release...
City Council nods at increasing number of police officers assigned to Natrona County School District
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated its support for a proposed agreement that would increase the number of school resource officers the Casper Police Department provides to the Natrona County School District from six to eight. The City Council would need to formally approve the...
NCSD: 2nd case of threatening graffiti found in KWHS bathroom found to be not credible
CASPER, Wyo. — Another case of threatening graffiti has been investigated at Kelly Walsh High School this week, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. The report is in addition to a similar incident from Friday at the school that was reported early Monday. According to...
Kelly Walsh administration, law enforcement investigate message written in bathroom stall; no evidence of ‘credible threat’
CASPER, Wyo. — There is an increased presence of law enforcement on the Kelly Walsh High School campus on Monday due to an investigation into a message that was reportedly written in a bathroom stall at the school last week, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday.
Wyoming Contractors Coalition donate truck to pull mobile Natrona Schools STEM lab trailer
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Contractors Coalition is donating a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado to Pathways Innovation Center to help pull a mobile science, technology, engineering and mathematics laboratory that aims to provide learning opportunities to students around the Natrona County School District. A $125,000 grant from the Wyoming Department...
(VIDEO) Casper asked to provide more school resource officers; City Council talking raises for employees
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss a proposed agreement that would expand the number of school resource officers the Casper Police Department would provide to the Natrona County School District. The proposed agreement would expand the number of school resource officers from six to...
I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
Natrona County Salvation Army kettle donations down sharply this year as need increases
CASPER, Wyo. — Donations to the familiar Salvation Army Red Kettles are down significantly this year as requests for assistance from the nonprofit have increased. According to Captain Timothy Simeroth of the Salvation Army Casper, so far donations are at just over 51% of the goal and are down some 25% since last year.
Natrona County schools open on Tuesday, will monitor winter conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — All Natrona County School District schools will be open and on a regular schedule today, according to the district. “We will continue to monitor current and projected weather conditions throughout the day and into the week,” NCSD said on social media early Tuesday morning. “Inquiries...
WYDOT: Interstate 25 reopens; much of Interstate 80 and 90 still closed late Wednesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Casper has reopened, with no unnecessary travel warnings around the Casper area, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The section of interstate was closed on Tuesday night as winds whipped up several inches of new snow. Interstate 80 from Cheyenne...
Chief McPheeters files to dismiss federal suit over handling of workplace misconduct claims
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters has filed through his attorney to dismiss a federal civil suit pending against him brought by two Casper police detectives, one of whom has retired. McPheeters’s attorney said in the motion that the plaintiffs have failed to state valid claims of...
4,000+ wreaths to be laid on veterans’ graves at three Casper-area cemeteries Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Over 4,000 wreaths will be laid upon the graves of veterans buried at three Casper-area cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 17. The annual wreath-laying ceremony is part of the Wreaths Across America initiative, organized locally by the Natrona County Republican Women. The event will begin with a...
Wyoming FFA Foundation awards $5,000 ‘Learning by Doing’ grant to Kelly Walsh chapter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming FFA Foundation has awarded a $5,000 “Learning by Doing” grant to the Kelly Walsh High School chapter of FFA. The grant will be used for the Kelly Walsh chapter to buy a freeze dryer, according to a memo from Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings. The freeze dryer will support agricultural lessons teaching students how to preserve food.
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. – Much of Wyoming’s Interstate and miles of roads and highways are closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, Interstate 90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
BLM Casper Field Office reopens most of Price Road after construction closures
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Price Road southwest of Casper has been reopened, the Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office announced Tuesday. The road closed in August 2022 for construction. About 75% of the road has been reopened while a segment on the southern end of the project area remains closed, the BLM’s press release said. Construction on the closed segment is expected to resume in spring 2023 when conditions allow.
Slick conditions on Casper-area highways; ‘No unnecessary travel’ on Casper Mountain Road
CASPER, Wyo. — Slick conditions are being reported on highways in the Casper area as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to advisories from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A “no unnecessary travel” advisory is in effect on Wyoming Highway 251, also known as Casper Mountain Road. A...
NCSD: Midwest, Red Creek schools close; all others open on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Most schools in Natrona County will operate under normal hours on Wednesday, according to the Natrona County School District. NCSD states that buses will not run to Midwest and that Midwest and Red Creek will pivot to virtual learning. Most interstates and major highways are closed...
Casper breaks daily snow record; Hogadon reporting 10 new inches with five ski runs open Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area saw record-breaking snowfall for Dec. 13 with 9.2 inches of snow on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. That total at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport beat the previous record of 5.1 inches, set in 1975, the NWS in Riverton reported.
Arctic air mass to bring cold 10–20 degrees below normal ahead of holiday break for Natrona students
CASPER, Wyo. — While Midwest and Red Creek schools are on virtual learning on Wednesday due to the snowstorm that dropped a record amount of snow for Dec. 13 in the Casper area, most schools are offering classes in person. Students in the Natrona County School District have a...
