World Cup security guard falls to death at same match where Grant Wahl passed away
A 24-year-old Kenyan man working as a security guard at the World Cup in Qatar has died after suffering a "serious fall" while on duty during Saturday's quarterfinals match between Argentina and the Netherlands. According to a report by Adam Crafton of The Athletic, John Njau Kibue moved to Qatar...
Macron attends France-Morocco semifinal match at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Qatar on Wednesday to attend the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco, a politically charged encounter between the north African country and its former colonizer. Macron was standing beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the stands...
Morocco faces France in politically charged World Cup game
Rabat, Morocco (AP) — Hind Sabouni bristles with pride as she recalls her country's history-making World Cup run as it eliminated one European soccer powerhouse and former colonial power after another — Belgium, Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal — to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals. For the 26-year-old English teacher in Morocco's capital, and many of her countrymen both inside the North African nation and throughout the diaspora, it's about to get more complicated. Next up is France: The...
Tottenham will have to pay €40m for 26-yr-old after his World Cup heroics
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has caught the attention of Premier League clubs with his performances in the World Cup so far. The 26-year-old has been exceptional for Morocco and he has been the driving force behind their run to the semifinals of the tournament. Morocco will take on France in...
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
