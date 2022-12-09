Read full article on original website
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise on Thursday.Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.The company said in a news release that the pipeline segment where the spill occurred had been “isolated” and that the company was using booms, or barriers, to keep the spilled...
Keystone pipeline leaks oil into Kansas creek, sending oil prices higher
Operators of the Keystone oil pipeline linking the United States to Canada issued an emergency shutdown of the line on Thursday after it began leaking crude oil into a creek in Kansas. Oil prices climbed on news of the leak, with futures for U.S.-based West Texas Intermediate climbing as high...
TC Energy evaluates Keystone pipeline restart plans after major oil spill
Dec 9 (Reuters) - TC Energy TRP.TO said on Friday it is evaluating plans to return its Keystone pipeline to service after it leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. Crews in Kansas continued clean-up efforts...
Keystone Spill Prompts Scrutiny of Permit Allowing Pipeline to Run Faster
WINNIPEG/CALGARY (Reuters) - The largest oil spill in the 12-year history of TC Energy Corp's Keystone pipeline, discovered late Wednesday, raises questions about special permission it received five years ago to run at higher pressure, making it unique among U.S. oil pipelines. Keystone is responsible for three spills of at...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.Canada-based TC Energy on Thursday estimated the spill on the Keystone system at about 14,000 barrels and said the affected pipeline segment had been “isolated” and the oil contained at the site with booms, or barriers. It did not say how the spill occurred. After a drop in pressure on the pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas...
Major oil pipeline outage to hit U.S. stockpiles, refinery supplies
HOUSTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An outage on the largest oil pipeline to the United States from Canada could affect inventories at a key U.S. storage hub and cut crude supplies to two oil refining centers, analysts and traders said on Friday.
A Trail of Oil: Keystone Pipeline's History of Oil Spills
(Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy Corp shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. The 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian...
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak, halting flow of 600,000 barrels a day
The Keystone Pipeline has been shut down following a leak discovered near the border of Kansas and Nebraska.
Regulators order Keystone Pipeline to investigate after 14,000 gallons spill in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal regulators have ordered operators to temporarily shut down part of the Keystone Pipeline in northern Kansas after it spilled 14,000 barrels of crude oil. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective action order, its strictest enforcement, Thursday evening. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Burrigieg said […] The post Regulators order Keystone Pipeline to investigate after 14,000 gallons spill in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
