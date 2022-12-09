Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor, Dies at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes , best known for playing Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Recreation,” has died. She was 92.

Her family confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work.”

A video montage posted to the actor’s account reads, “To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.”

The video also features photos of Slayton-Hughes alongside some of the actor’s quotes, including, “The universe is getting ready for a big project: preparing for my departure.”

Born in 1930, Slayton-Hughes earned her first Hollywood credit at age 50, in the 1980 film “Mafia on the Bounty.” She would go on to appear in movies such as “Shoot the Moon,” “Good Night, and Good Luck,” “Crazy on the Outside” and “Hesher,” and TV series including “New Girl,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Arrested Development,” “Rutherford Falls,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “True Blood,” “That’s So Raven” and “Parenthood.”

After taking time off from 1982 to 2000, Slayton-Hughes returned to Hollywood, scoring mostly comedic roles. From 2012 to 2013, she appeared on 18 episodes of “Burning Love.”

As Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Rec,” her most beloved role, Slayton-Hughes’ often cranky, deadpan court stenographer served as a hilarious foil to Amy Poehler’s eager, cheery Parks director.