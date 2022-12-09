ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

$1.5 million bail set for men arrested in Shroom House raid

By Elise Haas
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxjMD_0jdJzx8M00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Two men accused of running a magic mushroom business in Portland, known as Shroom house, made their first appearance in Multnomah County court. Both men were arrested after a raid on the shop Thursday.

KOIN discovered last Friday that Steven Tachie was listed on business ownership documents associated with Shroom Houses’ operations.

Tachie, who is considered the boss or owner of Shroom House, appeared in Multnomah County Court Friday afternoon alongside Jeramiahs Geronimo, who was identified as the manager of the store.

Portland Police Bureau changes policy, names officers involved in past five shootings

According to court documents, Steven Tachie is from Canada, just outside of Vancouver B.C.

Tachie did not enter a plea, but Geronimo plead not guilty.

Geronimo also has no ties to Portland and officials said his family is in Texas.

In addition to these new charges in Portland, we learned Geronimo also had a warrant out for his arrest in Linn County from 2015 for failure to appear in court.

Tachie and Geronimo are currently both facing numerous felony charges for their involvement with Shroom House.

Those charges include 10 counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance near a school and 10 counts of money laundering.

Because both of the suspects in the case are not from Portland and they are suspected to have hidden large sums of cash, the state considers them flight risks.

In response: the judge set each of their bails at $1.5 million.

Geronimo and Tachie are expected back in court again later this month.

The state said that they will be requesting a grand jury for Tachie’s case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Grand jury returns not true bill in shooting death by PPB officer

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of 19-year-old Johnathan Allen Worth back in July. After reviewing the evidence, a grand jury returned a "not true bill," finding that Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer's deadly use of force on July 24, 2022 was justified.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Family pleads for murder suspect to turn himself in

PORTLAND, Ore — Family of the woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park on Dec. 9, Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, plead for the suspect, Jose Caraballo, 43, to turn himself in. He is currently on the run and wanted for murder, police said. "Jose my sister loved you, and...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Manhunt Underway for Man Suspected of Killing Kathryn Mulbach

Police are searching across the country for a man suspecting of killing a young woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park. Jennifer Keller is grieving her sister, 27 year old Kathryn Mulbach, telling our news partner KGW, “She loved her children so much. She was funny.”. Mulbach’s body...
PORTLAND, OR
truecrimedaily

Woman's family reportedly kills ex-boyfriend accused of stalking her

SHERWOOD, Ore. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend after he allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's home and stalked her. According to a statement, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7:53 p.m., deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Sherwood Police Department officers went to a home on SW 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway for a report of a shooting.
SHERWOOD, OR
thereflector.com

Charges dismissed in Clark County cold case murder

An Oregon man in Clark County custody since 2019 has been released after charges of murder stemming from the 1994 death of Audrey Hoellein were dropped. On Nov. 30, Clark County Superior Court Judge Robert Lewis granted a motion to dismiss charges of first- and second-degree murder with sexual motivation against Richard Knapp, 60, of Fairview, Oregon. Knapp was arrested on April 28, 2019, after investigators in the cold case of Hoellein’s death found DNA evidence they believe linked Knapp to the crime.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

School Shootings Are on the Rise in Portland

In what has become a disturbing trend, a 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School was hospitalized after being shot outside the school building on Monday afternoon. The school went into lockdown and students were sent home early. Classes were canceled at Cleveland on Tuesday. “As gunfire rattles another [Portland Public...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Police search for driver in hit-and-run on SE Division Street

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle rider in Southeast Portland on Monday. Officers responded around 4:51 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist near Southeast Division Street and east of Southeast 154th Avenue. Police found the motorcyclist deceased when they arrived...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy