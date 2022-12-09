$1.5 million bail set for men arrested in Shroom House raid

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Two men accused of running a magic mushroom business in Portland, known as Shroom house, made their first appearance in Multnomah County court. Both men were arrested after a raid on the shop Thursday.

KOIN discovered last Friday that Steven Tachie was listed on business ownership documents associated with Shroom Houses’ operations.

Tachie, who is considered the boss or owner of Shroom House, appeared in Multnomah County Court Friday afternoon alongside Jeramiahs Geronimo, who was identified as the manager of the store.

According to court documents, Steven Tachie is from Canada, just outside of Vancouver B.C.

Tachie did not enter a plea, but Geronimo plead not guilty.

Geronimo also has no ties to Portland and officials said his family is in Texas.

In addition to these new charges in Portland, we learned Geronimo also had a warrant out for his arrest in Linn County from 2015 for failure to appear in court.

Tachie and Geronimo are currently both facing numerous felony charges for their involvement with Shroom House.

Those charges include 10 counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance near a school and 10 counts of money laundering.

Because both of the suspects in the case are not from Portland and they are suspected to have hidden large sums of cash, the state considers them flight risks.

In response: the judge set each of their bails at $1.5 million.

Geronimo and Tachie are expected back in court again later this month.

The state said that they will be requesting a grand jury for Tachie’s case.

