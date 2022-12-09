Read full article on original website
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
‘Snow Animals’ in the Grand Mesa: Can You Make Them Out?
The Grand Mesa is one of the coolest outdoor playgrounds in Colorado. It has stood as one of the most recognizable features on the Western Slope for millions of years, and it is the subject of countless stories and legends. The Grand Mesa was known to the Ute Indian tribes...
This Is Colorado's Best Holiday Lights Attraction. Have You Been?
With so many different options around Colorado, how do you know which holiday lights attractions are actually worth it? We went down to check out Luminova at Elitch Gardens for the first time this season, and we absolutely loved it! Check out these amazing pix of what we think is the very best holiday light attraction in all of Colorado.
The Story Behind AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs
December 2022 marks the 100-year anniversary of Colorado's AdAmAn Club, but many people have no idea what this local non-profit organization does for the community. Since 1922, members of the AdAmAn Club have braved Colorado's cold, winter elements to climb to the top of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Once atop the peak, the crew ignites a magnificent midnight fireworks display for all to enjoy around the region. On a clear night, the fireworks can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range. What an epic way to ring in the new year!
Outstanding Meteor Shower to Bring 90 Meteors an Hour to Colorado Skies December 14
Get set to bundle up and step outside to see one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, this week. The upcoming snow doesn't mean you can't catch this one. A meteor shower is one of the most magical things to witness; there are six major meteor events each year. They conclude with this week's Geminid shower, in which to see "space rocks" falling into Earth's atmosphere and burning up.
Colorado vs Utah: Which is the Better State?
If you love the great outdoors both Colorado and Utah are two of the greatest places you could live in America. But which one comes out on top when we compare the two?. Both states offer great outdoor activities, beautiful scenery, mountains, world-class skiing, and some of the finest resorts in America. How are we supposed to figure out which state is best? Let's try comparing these two states in three key categories below.
12 Creepy Abandoned Places in Colorado You Should Never Visit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The vast majority of people living their everyday lives most likely don't know about the following places, and have probably never been to any of them. We cannot stress enough, please do not try to find any of these places yourself, as not only is trespassing illegal, but visiting any of these places could be very dangerous as well.
See 12 Unique + Often Scary Colorado Cemeteries and Memorials
The state of Colorado has a rich history and consequently, many of the state's former residents have since passed on to the next life. It's because of this that Colorado has plenty of old cemeteries. However, not all cemeteries are alike, and Colorado is home to numerous haunted, creepy, historic,...
7 Colorado Hotels You’ll Want to Check Out in 2023
Colorado has thousands and thousands of places to stay. How about a list of seven of them that you should have on your list as we head into a new year?. Colorado hotels range in variety from very fancy, to very cheap. It all depends on how much you want to spend, or maybe how much adventure you'd like to insert into your travel plans. Visit Colorado has seven that you may want to keep handy.
What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?
Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
Experience Country Life By Staying at a Converted Colorado Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Book a Stay in this Converted Colorado Grain Silo. This rustic rental allows travelers...
Book a Stay at Colorado’s Magical Crestone Hobbitat
More and more trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and are instead opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. The Crestone Hobbitat is a One-of-a-Kind...
Colorado’s 1st El Pollo Loco Now Open. Worth The Drive?
Colorado's "first" El Pollo Loco is finally open and serving up that delicious fire-grilled chicken. Is it worth the drive?. You are correct, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been a while since their last Colorado location closed down for good. After announcing its glorious return to Colorado earlier this year, El Pollo Loco's only Colorado location is now open and ready to serve you.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a ‘Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
Looking for Work? Research Says Colorado Is Top Spot for Job Seekers
Searching for a job can be exhausting. You might send out countless resumes and cover letters only to get a few (reliable) bites back. Thankfully, applying for jobs may have better payoffs in Colorado. Here's what you need to know about careers in the Centennial State:. Colorado employers are looking...
Celebrity Sighting: William H. Macy Out Shopping in Colorado
Many celebrities have made Colorado their second home, using secluded and sprawling acreage to escape the hustle and bustle of places like Hollywood and NYC. Famous actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Goldie Hawn, and Kevin Costner all own properties in the Centennial State and have been seen by fans while out and about over the years.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rescue a Deer Out of a Drainage Ditch
Oh deer. What happens when a buck decides it would be a great idea to meander into a drainage ditch? Well, first and foremost, the buck is probably going to get stuck. Second, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is probably going to have to come in and rescue the animal. That...
Where Does Colorado Rank for Producing Professional Athletes?
When it comes to Colorado, we love our sports. We have essentially every professional sport anyone could ever want in the state too. When it comes to Colorado residents becoming professional sports players, how does the state rank?. You would think pretty good since a lot of sports happenings occur...
