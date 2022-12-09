ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Story Behind AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs

December 2022 marks the 100-year anniversary of Colorado's AdAmAn Club, but many people have no idea what this local non-profit organization does for the community. Since 1922, members of the AdAmAn Club have braved Colorado's cold, winter elements to climb to the top of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Once atop the peak, the crew ignites a magnificent midnight fireworks display for all to enjoy around the region. On a clear night, the fireworks can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range. What an epic way to ring in the new year!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Outstanding Meteor Shower to Bring 90 Meteors an Hour to Colorado Skies December 14

Get set to bundle up and step outside to see one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, this week. The upcoming snow doesn't mean you can't catch this one. A meteor shower is one of the most magical things to witness; there are six major meteor events each year. They conclude with this week's Geminid shower, in which to see "space rocks" falling into Earth's atmosphere and burning up.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado vs Utah: Which is the Better State?

If you love the great outdoors both Colorado and Utah are two of the greatest places you could live in America. But which one comes out on top when we compare the two?. Both states offer great outdoor activities, beautiful scenery, mountains, world-class skiing, and some of the finest resorts in America. How are we supposed to figure out which state is best? Let's try comparing these two states in three key categories below.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

12 Creepy Abandoned Places in Colorado You Should Never Visit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The vast majority of people living their everyday lives most likely don't know about the following places, and have probably never been to any of them. We cannot stress enough, please do not try to find any of these places yourself, as not only is trespassing illegal, but visiting any of these places could be very dangerous as well.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

7 Colorado Hotels You’ll Want to Check Out in 2023

Colorado has thousands and thousands of places to stay. How about a list of seven of them that you should have on your list as we head into a new year?. Colorado hotels range in variety from very fancy, to very cheap. It all depends on how much you want to spend, or maybe how much adventure you'd like to insert into your travel plans. Visit Colorado has seven that you may want to keep handy.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?

Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Experience Country Life By Staying at a Converted Colorado Silo

Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Book a Stay in this Converted Colorado Grain Silo. This rustic rental allows travelers...
DELTA, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Book a Stay at Colorado’s Magical Crestone Hobbitat

More and more trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and are instead opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. The Crestone Hobbitat is a One-of-a-Kind...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s 1st El Pollo Loco Now Open. Worth The Drive?

Colorado's "first" El Pollo Loco is finally open and serving up that delicious fire-grilled chicken. Is it worth the drive?. You are correct, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been a while since their last Colorado location closed down for good. After announcing its glorious return to Colorado earlier this year, El Pollo Loco's only Colorado location is now open and ready to serve you.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt

Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
WARD, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Celebrity Sighting: William H. Macy Out Shopping in Colorado

Many celebrities have made Colorado their second home, using secluded and sprawling acreage to escape the hustle and bustle of places like Hollywood and NYC. Famous actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Goldie Hawn, and Kevin Costner all own properties in the Centennial State and have been seen by fans while out and about over the years.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy