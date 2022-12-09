Read full article on original website
The First Main Road Across Michigan Was Known as the Wolverine Pavedway
When the first roads across the state of Michigan were built they followed rivers, rail lines, native trails and animal tracks. Michiganders still drive many of them today as I-94 runs parallel to the old Territorial Road, I-96 along Grand River and I-75 along Mackinac Trail. When the first pavement...
Do Some Cozy Christmas Shopping In These Adorable Michigan Downtowns
Christmas is just around the corner, and if you're like me you're probably scrambling to find something special for everyone you love. And while the temptation to stop at the nearest box store and grabbing a gift set is there, you know you don't want to end up giving someone something they'll just instantly regift.
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
Serial Killer Sent To Battle Creek For Arraignment of 2005 Murder
A man who has been sitting in a Pennsylvania prison for murder has been shipped to Calhoun County to be arranged for an alleged murder that took place in 2005. Only 1 of 5 Michigan Serial Killers Killed Across State Lines. The state of Michigan has had its share of...
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
These Two Michigan Cities Are Among The Most Obese In America
Michiganders have plenty of fun things to do year-round to enjoy the outdoors and be active, but unfortunately, that hasn't been able to stop Michigan from having not one, but two, cities land on a list for "most obese" in America. According to the National Institutes of Health, obesity, and...
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
The Town Survives After Two Major Fires: Homer, Michigan – 1900-2000s
Homer's genesis goes back to 1832 when four guys walked all the way to that area from Pennsylvania. A few months later, here comes Milton Barney from New York. He bought some land along the Kalamazoo River and proceeded to build a hotel, house, sawmill, and store. Barney's family joined...
Michigan seeing massive increase in marijuana poisonings with young kids
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and cannabis use is up. But, marijuana poisonings are also up, not just in Michigan, but nationwide.
Michigan, Watch Out For Christmas Puppy Scams!
Whenever I would see people getting puppies for Christmas, I would get so excited. Whether it was in person or in the movies, I just knew my time would come. However, you (and I) may want to stay away from the idea of getting a puppy as a Christmas present.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Gov. Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state.
Is It Legal to Give Your Mail Carrier a Christmas Tip in Michigan?
It's the time of year when you may share tokens of appreciation with all sorts of people from hair stylists to teachers and babysitters. You may even want to grab a gift card or stuff a little cash in an envelope for your mail carrier. But is it actually legal to give your mail carrier a Christmas tip here in Michigan?
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
Michigan man charged with defrauding various businesses, including KeyBank, out of $150 million
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Justice Department in the Northern District of Ohio has announced that Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg, Michigan, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
‘Comfort foods so the average guy off the street could enjoy’
The menu at glofoods, which officially opens its doors Tuesday tucked into a strip mall on Westnedge Avenue in Portage, is unlike any previous restaurant in Kalamazoo County. All of the hearty sandwiches, soups, salads, sides, deserts, and more are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any peanuts for those with allergies.
