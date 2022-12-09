ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Country Bake Shop will be closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan, Watch Out For Christmas Puppy Scams!

Whenever I would see people getting puppies for Christmas, I would get so excited. Whether it was in person or in the movies, I just knew my time would come. However, you (and I) may want to stay away from the idea of getting a puppy as a Christmas present.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

‘Comfort foods so the average guy off the street could enjoy’

The menu at glofoods, which officially opens its doors Tuesday tucked into a strip mall on Westnedge Avenue in Portage, is unlike any previous restaurant in Kalamazoo County. All of the hearty sandwiches, soups, salads, sides, deserts, and more are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any peanuts for those with allergies.
PORTAGE, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy