Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
James Cameron Says 'Avatar 4' Script Did Not Receive a Single Note From Studio Executives
As the release date for Avatar: The Way of Water nears, director James Cameron is already looking forward to the third and fourth sequel of the Avatar franchise. In the weeks leading up to the release of the second Avatar film, it was previously reported that the movie is on track to opening upwards of $150 million USD and has since received an overwhelming number of positive reviews from early critics. Speaking to Collider, Cameron is already has plans for the fourth installment. He revealed that his script for Avatar 4 has become the first Avatar sequel that did not receive a single note from studio executives. The director said,
hypebeast.com
Disney Interestingly Submits 'Thor 4,' 'Doctor Strange 2,' and 'Black Panther 2' for Best Picture Oscar
Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, Disney and Marvel Studios are setting their sights on taking home a few of the prestigious trophies. According to the official “For Your Consideration” site, Disney is nominating its major films released this year, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
Engadget
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
19 Fan Reactions To The New Teaser Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
TechRadar
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer comes with an unexpected guest
I guess it's time to head back to Night City for round two; this time, Solomon Reed is along for the ride. The exciting news of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty was announced at The Game Awards. Happily, we should be able to get our hands on it in 2023. But that wasn't the only surprise fans got to see.
CNET
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Reveals March 17 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, got a March 17, 2023, release date during Thursday's Game Awards, along with a new trailer giving us our first look at gameplay. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It'll once again star surviving...
ComicBook
Eminence In Shadow Announces New Episode Order
Eminence in Shadow is one of the biggest new Isekai to arrive this year, following a story of a new mastermind living out his dreams in a magical new world. With major franchises such as Overlord, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and Sword Art Online focusing on "mundane" protagonists finding themselves teleported to a new world with some amazing abilities, Eminence in Shadow flips the script in some ways and apparently has some additional episodes set to arrive from Bandai Namco.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
Hideo Kojima's New Game Lists 'Death Stranding 2' as a Working Title, Because Why Not?
It's 2016. Visionary game director Hideo Kojima takes the stage at E3 in his first appearance since his controversial departure from Konami. He greets his legions of fans with a game trailer featuring Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame. Norman is naked on a beach whilst cradling a baby as five mysterious figures float above a shoreline littered with dead sea creatures. He calls this game Death Stranding and leaves gamers to try and parse what any of that was supposed to mean.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 16 Release Date Announced With New Trailer
After a prolonged period of waiting, Square Enix has today finally announced the release date for Final Fantasy XVI. Earlier this year, Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for the next installment in the long-running RPG series alongside a Summer 2023 launch window. And while fans have been eager to learn more about the title since that time, Square has today shown off an extensive new look at Final Fantasy XVI while also announcing when it will be hitting store shelves.
techeblog.com
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer from Game Awards Teases the Mushroom Kingdom
A new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer was released today during The Game Awards show and it gives us a first look at the Mushroom Kingdom. Slated to hit theaters in the US on April 7, 2023, we see Mario and Toad making their way through a bazaar-like area of the Mushroom Kingdom, even crossing floating platforms at one point.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Shares Official 'Wednesday' Blooper Reel
Since the premiere of Wednesday, the series has quickly become one of the most-talked about on Netflix, even topping Stranger Things for the most hours viewed in a week on the streamer. Jenna Ortega has won the hearts of audiences around the world as her titular role of Wednesday Addams....
Collider
Best Moments From The Game Awards 2022, From ‘Suicide Squad’ to ‘Hades 2’
Last evening, The Game Awards 2022 united gamers worldwide to honor the year's most beloved titles. From AAA super productions to innovative indie titles, the games that took a trophy home represent the best video games released in 2022. However, The Game Awards’ ceremony is also known for highlighting the industry's most prominent talents and showing gaming reveals that tease what’s to come in the next couple of years. And, of course, a good award ceremony always has its fair share of unscripted events to keep things fresh.
hypebeast.com
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Set To Dominate Box Office With an Opening of $175 Million USD
As the theatrical release for Avatar: The Way of Water nears, the entertainment world has its eyes on the James Cameron-directed sequel. The much-anticipated film is projected to dominate opening weekend at the box office, poised to debut with $150 million and $175 million USD. While it is expected to be a major hit at the box office, with early critics giving the sequel overwhelmingly positive reviews, Variety says expectations need to be managed when it comes to the sequel becoming the highest-grossing film in history.
hypebeast.com
Twitter Blue Is Back — With an '80s-Inspired Logo
Even the most devout Elon Musk acolytes and Twitter typers would be hard-pressed to describe Twitter Blue’s first go-around under Musk as anything more than an abject failure. Musk had hoped to make Twitter Blue a thriving subscription service — and thriving it would need to be, as it would take 64 million paid subscribers to replace Twitter’s prior ad-driven revenue and “previous level of expenses” per Forbes. Under Musk’s new model, users would pay $8 USD a month for features that included access to the “blue check,” a badge of profile verification that was originally reserved for celebrities, organizations and journalists. Musk’s first go-around with the new Twitter Blue was short-lived, however, with blue-check-approved impersonators posing as everyone from Coca-Cola to Nintendo (the latter of which made for some of 2022’s funniest memes).
Polygon
The Game Awards 2022: all the news, announcements, and trailers
The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show that doubles as a major news event, promises brand-new game reveals and world premiere trailers when the 2022 edition streams live on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream The Game Awards 2022 if you’re tuning in live.
hypebeast.com
Here's How Thing From Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Was Brought to Life
Thing, a very important member in The Addams Family canon, played a crucial role in Tim Burton’s recently-released spinoff Netflix series Wednesday. Following Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), the deadpan daughter of household master Gomez and matriarch Morticia, the supernatural series watches the titular character acquaint with her psychic abilities at Nevermore Academy — and along the way, the cleanly severed, disembodied Thing becomes Wednesday’s right-hand (no pun intended) through her ruthless teenage conquests.
hypebeast.com
Travis Scott and Jordan Brand Reunite to Produce a New Apparel Collection
In recent memory, Travis Scott has been making a substantial amount of noise in the realm of music by making an appearance on “Open Arms” off of SZA‘s newly-released album SOS as well as featuring on a wealth of tracks on Metro Boomin‘s Heroes and Villains. And to close out the year, the Cactus Jack rapper is linking back up with Jordan Brand to produce an Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom” and supplementary apparel collection, the latter of which has just been unveiled.
Comments / 0