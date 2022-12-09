Columbus Dream Center to give out free toys, Christmas meals

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Dream Center (CDC) will be holding two free giveaways on the same day at the same time for those in need. On Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., it will give out free toys and Christmas meals at its center at 4114 Oates Ave. in Columbus. There will also be music and raffles at the event.

CDC Executive Director Beatrice Allen said people will not have to prove their need for the meals. CDC aims to feed about 250 to 300 people while supplies last.

Allen said that parents who are clients of CDC generally don’t have to bring their children with them to the toy giveaway, as CDC has their family members on file. Everyone else should bring their children with them. Each child will receive one toy.

She said last month’s holiday meal went well.

“We had so many people that came out and actually sat down and enjoyed their holiday meal,” Allen said. “And so, we’re going to be repeating the same thing this time around where anyone in the community that does not have an opportunity to eat a holiday meal, you know, we’re going to have turkey, ham, chicken, just kind of like your holiday-style meal. Vegetables and all the good stuff.”

CDC is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for its toy giveaway from now through Friday, Dec. 16. There are two locations accepting the toys. You can bring them to CDC Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also bring them to Faith Nation, a church located at 4311 2 nd Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon.

Any toys left over from the toy giveaway will be given to local schools.

“[I]f we have anything left over, we will give Fox Elementary a call,” Allen said. “And we also now started working with Brewer Elementary, as well.”

CDC is also accepting donations of food for its Christmas meals.

According to a post on its Facebook page, CDC needs:

Cranberry sauce

Cooked or canned corn

Cooked or boxed stuffing

Cooked or canned string beans

Cooked turkey, chicken or ham

Desserts

If you will be donating cooked food, click here to fill out a form.

All meats must be cooked and cut into pieces. CDC aims to have 15 cooked meats.

Cooked foods should be placed in disposable containers and dropped off at CDC on Friday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nonperishables can be brought to CDC Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and to Faith Nation on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.

If you have questions, you can call the CDC at (706) 565-9969 or (706) 604-0332.

CDC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps low-income families in the Chattahoochee Valley area. It provides meals, groceries, clothing, hair care and more to those in need.

