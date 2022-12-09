Read full article on original website
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
marinelink.com
Vessel Seeks Other Port After Texas Freeport LNG Delay
At least one liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel gave up on Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas after the company last week delayed its planned restart to the end of December, ship tracking data from Refinitiv showed. Some analysts have said they do not expect Freeport to return until January,...
Italy's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Itay's Snam (SRG.MI) will choose the offshore site for its new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the next 100 days, Italy's special commissioner for the project said on Friday, with its initial location already facing a legal challenge.
aogdigital.com
Gulf of Thailand: Valeura Energy to Buy Three Offshore Blocks from Mubadala Petroleum
Oil and gas company Valeura Energy has agreed to buy three offshore blocks in the Gulf of Thailand from Mubadala Petroleum's subsidiary, Busrakham Oil & Gas. Valeura will acquire operated interest in in three offshore licences in the Gulf of Thailand that include the Nong Yao (Licence G11/48), Jasmine/Ban Yen (Licence B5/27) and Manora oil fields (Licence G1/48), which collectively currently produce approximately 21,200 bbls/d of oil, net to the interest being acquired.
Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $6.2 billion in 2023
BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will invest up to around 30 trillion pesos ($6.2 billion) in 2023, it said on Friday, with the main focus on energy security rather than energy transition.
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
MySanAntonio
There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud
The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
Oil from questionable origins with a 40% discount is being offered to US energy traders, report says
US energy traders are receiving pitches for steeply discounted crude with unclear origins, Bloomberg reported. One middleman offered up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 markdown vs. West Texas Intermediate, per the report. Traders told Bloomberg that they passed on the super-cheap crude due to doubts about...
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
Big Oil does little to act on climate despite vows -U.S. House panel
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Major energy companies are not doing enough to prevent the worst effects of climate change despite public promises to fight the problem, a U.S. House panel said about documents released on Friday that it got in a probe.
WOWK
EU makes breakthrough on climate-protection import tax
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union moved closer Tuesday to pushing through an unprecedented tax on foreign companies that want to import products that do not meet climate-protection standards that EU companies have to comply with. The breakthrough between the EU parliament and the 27 member states still stopped...
WOWK
EPA: US fuel economy flat in 2021, emissions down slightly
DETROIT (AP) — Fuel economy for 2021 model year vehicles in the U.S. stayed flat with 2020 as people continued to buy less-efficient trucks and SUVs, according to an annual government report published Monday. The fleet of new vehicles got 25.4 miles per gallon (10.8 kilometers per liter) for...
Lula faces stiff challenge to fulfil vow to reverse Amazon deforestation in Brazil
President’s predecessor Bolsonaro unleashed record destruction on rainforest and emboldened loggers, land grabbers and illegal miners
pgjonline.com
Australia In Talks to Help Papua New Guinea Buy $1.1 Billion PNG LNG Stake
(Reuters) — Papua New Guinea's state-owned Kumul Petroleum is in talks with Australia's export credit agency to help fund a $1.1-billion acquisition of a 5% stake in the PNG LNG project from Santos Ltd., the PNG company's head said on Tuesday. Kumul Petroleum Managing Director Wapu Sonk said backing...
WOWK
China vows to drop some travel tracking in COVID rule easing
BEIJING (AP) — China said it would stop tracking some travel, potentially reducing the likelihood people will be forced into quarantine for visiting COVID-19 hot spots, as part of an uncertain exit from the strict pandemic policies that helped fuel widespread protests. Once midnight hit Monday, the part of...
rigzone.com
Chevron to Take Control of Venezuelan Oil Facility
Chevron will use the facility to process tar-like crude from Venezuela's fields that will be shipped to U.S. refineries in the Gulf of Mexico. Chevron Corp. will formally take over operational control of a key Venezuelan oil-processing facility this week during a joint visit to the site by company and government representatives, according to a person familiar with the plan.
Construction completed on Nigeria’s $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port
CNN — Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center, has a storage problem. At the West African trade hub’s shipping terminals, projected demand for container space far outstrips capacity. To narrow the gap, the state has embarked on one of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, Lekki Deep Sea Port.
Brazil’s da Silva announces incoming Cabinet ministers
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Friday unveiled some of the faces that will comprise his incoming administration, including his much-awaited pick for finance minister: former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad. Haddad’s nomination ends weeks of suspense that have led to...
