Saint Louis, MO

Compass Retirement Solutions says don’t forget about taking into account healthcare

By Stephanie Knight
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A trip to the hospital can deplete many people’s savings. Don’t forget to factor in medical expenses, according to Compass Retirement Solutions.

Let them take a look at the whole financial picture of your life and come up with a plan for you to retire worry-free. Let Compass Retirement Solutions help.

You can receive a no-cost copy of the book “Retire Early” which outlines all the considerations you need for a successful retirement. Go to: www.rethinkingretirement.net

