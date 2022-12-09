Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksro.com
Police Looking for Suspect Who Vandalized Petaluma Theater Square District
Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who vandalized Theater Square last Friday afternoon. They released a screenshot of the man who is described as hispanic. The unknown suspect caused several hundred dollars in damage to landscaping property. Anyone with information on the suspect or recognize is encouraged to contact Petaluma Police.
Men busted using cloned EBT cards at ATM in Hercules
Two men with no connections to Contra Costa County or the Bay Area were arrested in Hercules earlier this month after they allegedly made cash withdrawals at a bank ATM using fraudulently cloned EBT cards, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam...
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
SFist
Suspect In Violent Ambulance Hijacking In Best Buy Parking Lot Arrested and Charged
The suspect in a bizarre late August incident in which two SFFD paramedics had to flee from their ambulance as a crazed man allegedly hijacked it and tried to run them down, has finally been arrested and charged. The incident unfolded near Division Street just before 7 a.m. as two...
San Bruno police release video of shootout at Camino Plaza, 3 arrested
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Nov. 26, the San Bruno Police Department announced Tuesday. Police also released surveillance video of the shootout, which you can see above. Police responded to the 700 block of Kains Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of […]
19-year-old arrested in Pinole bowling alley shooting
PINOLE – Nearly nine months after two people were wounded in a shooting outside a Pinole bowling alley, authorities have announced an arrest in the case.Pinole Police said Tuesday that the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Sirjantz Moliga, was located in Hayward on Monday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. Moliga was taken into custody and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon-firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.Police said Moliga is connected with a March 27 shooting outside the Pinole Valley Lanes on the 1500 block of Pinole Valley Road.Detectives said at the time, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people inside the bowling alley. The dispute continued into the parking lot, where the suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the two victims and several cars.The victims were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.According to jail records, Moliga is being held on $900,000 bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.
ksro.com
Two Carjacking Suspects Arrested Near Santa Rosa Sunday Morning
Two carjacking suspects were arrested near Santa Rosa thanks to the aid of the Sheriff’s K-9 unit. On Sunday morning, a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. They traveled less than a mile when one of the suspects threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money while the other damaged a seat. The driver gave them cash and ran away. Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspects as Robert Ross III and Sherry Varela. Varela was arrested without incident on Ott Drive and Ross was found riding a bicycle on Santa Rosa Avenue near Todd Road. After refusing to stop, the K9 was deployed. The dog bit Ross on the arm and forced him to stop. Medical aid was given to him before he was arrested. Deputies found the victim’s car and returned it to him the same day.
San Rafael car thief arrested in high-risk stop
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested for stealing a car by officers from the San Rafael Police Department, according to a social media post from the department. Officers initially responded to a business alarm in the area of Fourth and Hetherton streets, the post states. The first officer to arrive on the […]
Man, 74, arrested in connection with Novato hit-and-run
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested for his role in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday, the Novato Police Department announced. The crash left a 19-year-old woman with serious injuries. Police were called to Main Gate Road at 3:03 p.m. Sunday for the report of an injured woman lying on the sidewalk. She was […]
Tiburon police sergeant shoots self in police station
TIBURON, Calif. (KRON) — A Tiburon Police Department sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a […]
Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
San Rafael car thieves stage chaotic harbor escape
San Rafael car thieves staged a chaotic escape from a harbor and evaded arrest by swimming away, according to police and witnesses.
Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
Man who threatened to detonate bomb Friday in Vallejo arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man who threatened to detonate a bomb Friday if his demands were not met has been arrested, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department. The man called Vallejo PD and reported he had a bomb in his bag, according to police. Police negotiated for several hours with […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Shot, Killed While Protecting Waitress From Robbery Outside Vallejo Restaurant
A man is being remembered as a hero after he was shot and killed, while trying to protect a waitress during an attempted robbery in Vallejo last Thursday. What seemed like a normal day at work turned into a tragedy Teresa Brasher will never forget. As Brasher got out of...
ksro.com
Man Arrested in Sonoma County with Stolen CHP Badge
A Richmond man was arrested in Sonoma County for negligently firing a gun and falsely identifying himself as a CHP officer. Gunshots were reported Thursday night as well as a car stuck in mud in the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue. A responding deputy found the suspect, 49-year-old Elmer Rodriguez Monterrosa, near the car displaying signs of being under the influence. Monterrosa told the deputy he was a police officer while wearing a CHP badge around his neck. The deputy quickly determined Monterrosa wasn’t an officer and that the badge was stolen. The deputy then recovered a .40 caliber handgun and spent shell casings near the car. A box of ammunition and magazines were also found in the car.
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Chase Bank in Vallejo: police
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Chase Bank building Friday night, the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) announced in a Facebook post. The collision happened around 9:22 at the Chase on 901 Tennesse St where the driver was arrested. When officers arrived at the scene, the driver was still sitting inside […]
ksro.com
14-year-old Boy Shot at Andy’s Unity Park; No Arrests Made
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting at Andy’s Unity Park. The shooting was reported Monday evening when a a 14-year-old boy was shot. The boy had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Violent crimes detectives determined the shooting was gang related. Detectives are receiving limited cooperation from witnesses. No arrests have been made.
Woman arrested after lighting restroom on fire in South San Francisco park
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) — A woman was arrested after lighting a restroom on fire on Saturday at Orange Memorial Park, the South San Francisco announced in a Facebook post. A report says that the fire was lit inside the restroom near the basketball courts. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect […]
2 separate Monday shootings in San Francisco, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident. SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street […]
Comments / 0