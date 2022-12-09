A long-awaited pedestrian-bicycle overcrossing that's expected to make for safe passage over U.S. Highway 101 at University Avenue in East Palo Alto broke ground on Friday. The University Avenue/101 Pedestrian Overcrossing Project, which will parallel but be separate from the existing bridge, will create safe access to the east and west sides of East Palo Alto and neighboring Palo Alto after decades of separation by the busy freeway.

EAST PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO