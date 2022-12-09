ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Bay Area cold snap to linger though the week

The Bay Area is in the midst of a persistent cold snap that brought a smattering of snow to some of the region's higher peaks over the weekend and is expected to linger for the rest of the week. As rainstorms and a cold air mass pushed southward through the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
East Palo Alto breaks ground on University Avenue pedestrian overcrossing

A long-awaited pedestrian-bicycle overcrossing that's expected to make for safe passage over U.S. Highway 101 at University Avenue in East Palo Alto broke ground on Friday. The University Avenue/101 Pedestrian Overcrossing Project, which will parallel but be separate from the existing bridge, will create safe access to the east and west sides of East Palo Alto and neighboring Palo Alto after decades of separation by the busy freeway.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
M-A community asks district 'what's next?' after recent gun incidents on campus

After students reportedly brought guns to campus twice during December, Menlo-Atherton High School teachers and other community members are asking the school district to take steps to try to keep students and staff safe. During a Dec. 7 Sequoia Union High School District governing board meeting, several community members, including...
ATHERTON, CA
Entire Bay Area got an inch or more of rain between Saturday and Sunday

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Sunday nearly all of the Bay Area received at least an inch of rain during a 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday mornings. The highest totals came from the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains, exceeding eight inches. Santa Cruz received 3-4 inches, while Cloverdale and Hollister received 2-3 inches. Santa Rosa, Napa, San Francisco, San Jose and Livermore all received 1-1.5 inches. Concord received 1.5-2 inches.
Stanford board committee hires former federal judge to lead review into president's research

Stanford's board of trustees has released more information about its plans to investigate university President Marc Tessier-Lavigne's research in response to questions about potential scientific misconduct. Possible image manipulation in scientific papers where Tessier-Lavigne is listed as an author drew scrutiny last month after the independent student news outlet The...
STANFORD, CA
'Tis the season for online shopping scams, warns FBI

As shoppers cash in on holiday deals and prepare for the season of gift-giving, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's San Francisco division anticipates more fraud schemes floating around the internet. The FBI said that scammers become more creative every year to sweep people's money and personal information out from under...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

