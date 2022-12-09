ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, MA

Granby police share photo of suspected vehicle in hit and run involving bicyclist

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AtZq_0jdJwDR100

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby Police are still investigating a hit and run accident involving a bicyclist in June and have a new vehicle of interest.

Granby bicyclist left seriously injured after car crash

Around 6:32 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, the Granby Police and Fire Departments were called to an accident on Batchelor Street where a bicyclist was hit. The driver of the vehicle had left the area and police are still looking to find the suspect.

Police Chief Kevin O’Grady told 22News that they have ruled out the SUV in question that was in the area at the time of the crash. On Friday, Granby Police shared a new photo of a possible vehicle that was allegedly involved in the hit and run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFRgg_0jdJwDR100
Credit: Granby Police Department

If you have any information on the accident, you are asked to contact the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Wilbraham Man Found More Than Month After Disappearance

The body of a missing 83-year-old man from Western Massachusetts was found more than a month after he was reported missing, authorities said. A Massachusetts Highway Contractor found Thomas Frazier's body in a heavily wooded area near Main Street in Wilbraham on Friday Dec. 2, Wilbraham Police reported a week later on Dec. 9. The body was found along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill, police added.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A car crashed into a utility pole on Armory Street in Springfield Sunday evening. Western Mass News saw crews working to clear the scene around 4:00p.m. Traffic was delayed in the area as one lane was blocked off due to the accident. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Carbon monoxide alarm alerts Holyoke crews of house fire

Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a home on Rampart Court around 1:30 A.M. for reported carbon monoxide detector activation. While searching for the source, a fire was detected in the ceiling. The flames were put out and all occupants were evacuated. No injuries were reported and the...
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy