Granby police share photo of suspected vehicle in hit and run involving bicyclist

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby Police are still investigating a hit and run accident involving a bicyclist in June and have a new vehicle of interest.

Around 6:32 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, the Granby Police and Fire Departments were called to an accident on Batchelor Street where a bicyclist was hit. The driver of the vehicle had left the area and police are still looking to find the suspect.

Police Chief Kevin O’Grady told 22News that they have ruled out the SUV in question that was in the area at the time of the crash. On Friday, Granby Police shared a new photo of a possible vehicle that was allegedly involved in the hit and run.

Credit: Granby Police Department

If you have any information on the accident, you are asked to contact the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222.

