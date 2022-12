NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut men's basketball rolled to a 96-72 win against Saint Rose in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at James Moore Fieldhouse in New Haven, Conn. With the win, the Owls improved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the NE10 while Saint Rose dropped to 6-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO