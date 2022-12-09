ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortsville woman arrested for allegedly abusing her children in Webster

By George Gandy
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Shortsville woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing her children while living in Webster, according to the New York State Police.

Troopers said that they received videos from a witness showing 31-year-old Samantha Dorsey hitting her 8-year-old child and 4-year-old child with various items. These events occurred between April and October 2022.

Dorsey was arrested after an investigation by the New York State Police. She was charged with second and third-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned in the Town of Webster and released on her own recognizance. NYSP said an order of protection was issued against her to prevent her from committing crimes against her kids.

Danielle Lillie
4d ago

why did it take 6 months to get involved? she could have killed them by then.

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

