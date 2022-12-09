ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Broomfield suspect takes photos under women’s dresses, victims asked to come forward

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVJAy_0jdJvt1y00

BROOMFIELD, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos under women’s dresses and now officials are asking victims to come forward.

Back on Nov. 27, the Broomfield Police Department arrested Jacob Padilla-Lesperance, 30, on an invasion of privacy charge after he was accused of taking photos under women’s dresses in the area of the Flatiron Crossing Mall.

According to BPD, Padilla-Lesperance has been released after posting a bond.

A woman who was victimized in this case brought this incident to the police’s attention, saying that an unknown man was shooting a video up her dress while she was shopping at the mall.

Person of interest wanted in deadly Commerce City shooting

Investigators with BPD believe there are likely more victims in this case. So, if you or someone you know was a victim of the suspect in this case during the month of November, please reach out to Det. Random Pihlak by calling 720-887-3158.

Again, Padilla-Lesperance has been released and is out on bond.

On Friday just before noon, an announcement was posted to New Era Wrestling’s official Facebook page saying the professional sports league was severing ties with a wrestler who also has the name as Jacob Padilla-Lesperance, and whose wrestling name is the Bearded Lady.

If you or a loved one is seeking victim’s services, a helpful advocate can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week by simply dialing the BPD non-emergency line, which is 303-438-6400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9News

2nd victim dies after stabbing in Denver

DENVER — Both women who were stabbed in an apartment in southeast Denver last week have died of their injuries, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the stabbing happened Wednesday morning at an apartment building at 10150 East Harvard Avenue. At 7:48 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that the suspect, Matthew Omara, 37, was there in violation of a restraining order, a probable cause statement says.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video released in man's beating during traffic stop

Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's now getting an internal affairs review and a possible lawsuit. Talya Cunningham reports. Video released in man’s beating during traffic stop. Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist

Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead. Investigators said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9.The cyclist was crossing 38th in the crosswalk when struck. Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles of interest that were in the area at the time of the collision. Investigators said the driver left the scene and headed north on Sheridan Boulevard. They believe the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver's side. Police also provided an image of a clearer photo of one of the vehicles of interest. 
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Man arrested for looking up women's dresses, could you be a victim?

On Nov. 27, Jacob Padilla-Lesperance was arrested at his home in Broomfield after being accused of looking up women's dresses at Flatiron Crossing Mall. A woman notified police at the mall that a man took a video up her dress as she was shopping at the mall, according to a news release from the Broomfield Police Department.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police identify suspect in Lakewood shooting

Lakewood police identified a suspect in a shooting that left one dead on Dec. 6, according to a news release. Lakewood Police responded to a shooting near the area of Pierce Street and West 13th Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 when a 911 caller reported seeing an unconscious man on the sidewalk. Police found the victim, Jose Javier Mondoza-Ortiz, 26, dead with gunshot wounds. Police have identified Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma, 23, as a suspect in the shooting, According to the release. Alarcon-Palma is wanted for first-degree murder. Police ask anyone with information on the homicide of Alarcon-Palma's whereabouts to call the Lakewood Police tipline at 303-763-6800.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels

Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down. DJ Summers reports. FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels. Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down. DJ Summers reports.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings

Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arapahoe County coroner to identify triple homicide victims Tuesday

The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed. Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Frederick High School senior killed in Aurora triple murder

A Frederick High School student was among those killed in a triple murder in Aurora. Marisol Espindola was a senior at the Longmont school and had wanted to become a veterinarian. She was among three family members shot to death in an Aurora home over the weekend. Christopher Martinez, 21, is accused in the killings. Grief counseling is being offered to students at Frederick High.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy