Washington State

Chronicle

Washington Public Health Leaders Again Urge Masking Indoors Amid ‘Tripledemic’

It’s time, Washingtonians: You should resume regularly wearing a mask indoors, if you haven’t already, according to public health officials. The new guidance from 12 county health officers and 25 hospital executives is fueled by the region and country’s surge in viral respiratory illnesses — mainly influenza and RSV, though COVID-19 numbers are beginning to creep back up. Pediatric hospitals in particular, including Seattle Children’s, have been overcapacity for months with the highest patient volumes many longtime staffers say they’ve ever seen.
WASHINGTON STATE
redmond-reporter.com

Free at-home COVID-19 tests available through end of year

The following is a press release from the Washington State Department of Health:. Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will continue to provide free COVID-19 home test kits to residents at least through the end of 2022, despite the end of federal financial support for testing programs. With upper respiratory season at a high peak, at-home tests offer a way for individuals to check their COVID status without needing to access the healthcare system.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Mental Healthcare Improvements On Tap For WA Legislative Session (Listen/Watch)

SEATTLE, WA – Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and officials with the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle held a press conference on Friday to talk about the future of the State’s mental healthcare system. The facility will become the home of the first behavioral health teaching hospital in the history of the U.S., with a tentative opening date of June 2024. The facility is the result of a bill passed by the Washington State Legislature in April 2021 to improve access to mental healthcare.
SEATTLE, WA
Government Technology

Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Could WA follow NYC’s footsteps and force people into mental health treatment?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients’ rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in the Pacific Northwest Include OR and WA

The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon and Washington. There are so many people relocating to the Pacific Northwest these days and we were curious which cities in Oregon and Washington made the list of the fastest growing cities in America. We discovered that Bend, Ore., and Spokane Valley, Wash., were the only two fastest growing cities in our neck of the woods (KNDO) so we wanted to know what’s so great about these two places.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Chronicle

Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November

At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes

SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

In 2024, all WA residents, regardless of immigration status, will be able to obtain health and dental insurance through state

Whether you're a U.S. citizen or not, if you live in Washington state, you'll be able to obtain health insurance starting in 2024. On Friday, Dec. 9, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Treasury announced approval of Washington’s first-in-kind State Innovation Waiver under Section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act (referred to as a “section 1332 waiver”).
KUOW

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle City Council Endorses Whole Washington’s Initiative for Universal Healthcare

Last Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted on Council Member Teresa Mosqueda’s resolution to signal support for Whole Washington’s ballot initiative, which would implement universal healthcare statewide. The council passed the resolution, even though Council Members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen abstained like they have on past symbolic votes. No one presented a counterargument to Mosqueda’s resolution in the meeting, but some healthcare advocates hold strong concerns about Whole Washington’s plan. The campaign’s director calls bullshit on those criticisms.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Washington state toll bill fees, penalties return in March

The free ride on our toll roads is over. The state plans to start charging late fees and civil penalties on unpaid tolls in March. Toll division deputy director Jennifer Charlebois said they stopped charging those fees after their web upgrade last year. More Chokepoints: What’s with all the expired...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

K9 Trooper Linda Allen Retires After 34.5 Years with WSP

After serving an astounding 34.5 years with the Washington State Patrol, WSP K9 Trooper Linda Allen officially retired earlier this month. "We will always be grateful for her contribution to our agency," read a social media post from the WSP. "We wish her, and her self-trained therapy dog Happy, well as they go forth into the next chapter."
WASHINGTON STATE

