Read full article on original website
Related
Health officials recommend caution with respiratory viruses, but not considering mask mandate
SEATTLE — The holidays are here, and so is the coughing and sneezing. State health officials say RSV cases in Washington appear to be coming down from their peak. But flu cases keep rising, and there’s still plenty of COVID. “We’re not saying: do not gather,” said Dr....
Chronicle
Washington Public Health Leaders Again Urge Masking Indoors Amid ‘Tripledemic’
It’s time, Washingtonians: You should resume regularly wearing a mask indoors, if you haven’t already, according to public health officials. The new guidance from 12 county health officers and 25 hospital executives is fueled by the region and country’s surge in viral respiratory illnesses — mainly influenza and RSV, though COVID-19 numbers are beginning to creep back up. Pediatric hospitals in particular, including Seattle Children’s, have been overcapacity for months with the highest patient volumes many longtime staffers say they’ve ever seen.
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals Start Cutting Services as Huge Financial Losses Continue
Washington hospital leaders are pleading for help from the state as they're hit with massive financial losses for the third quarter in a row — a deficit they say is due to continued rising costs of labor, supplies, and patients staying for long lengths of time. Health care systems...
redmond-reporter.com
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available through end of year
The following is a press release from the Washington State Department of Health:. Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will continue to provide free COVID-19 home test kits to residents at least through the end of 2022, despite the end of federal financial support for testing programs. With upper respiratory season at a high peak, at-home tests offer a way for individuals to check their COVID status without needing to access the healthcare system.
shorelineareanews.com
Omicron-targeted COVID-19 boosters now authorized for children ages 6 months and older
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and other healthcare providers will soon begin offering omicron variant-targeted bivalent booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 6 months and older. This follows guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers...
koze.com
Mental Healthcare Improvements On Tap For WA Legislative Session (Listen/Watch)
SEATTLE, WA – Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and officials with the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle held a press conference on Friday to talk about the future of the State’s mental healthcare system. The facility will become the home of the first behavioral health teaching hospital in the history of the U.S., with a tentative opening date of June 2024. The facility is the result of a bill passed by the Washington State Legislature in April 2021 to improve access to mental healthcare.
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
Yakima Herald Republic
Could WA follow NYC’s footsteps and force people into mental health treatment?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients’ rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in the Pacific Northwest Include OR and WA
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon and Washington. There are so many people relocating to the Pacific Northwest these days and we were curious which cities in Oregon and Washington made the list of the fastest growing cities in America. We discovered that Bend, Ore., and Spokane Valley, Wash., were the only two fastest growing cities in our neck of the woods (KNDO) so we wanted to know what’s so great about these two places.
Chronicle
Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November
At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington state to offer subsidized health insurance to undocumented immigrants
(The Center Square) — Washington has been granted a waiver to federal law allowing the state to offer health insurance under the Affordable Care Act to noncitizens who are not lawfully residing in the United States. The waiver from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the...
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes
SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
ifiberone.com
In 2024, all WA residents, regardless of immigration status, will be able to obtain health and dental insurance through state
Whether you're a U.S. citizen or not, if you live in Washington state, you'll be able to obtain health insurance starting in 2024. On Friday, Dec. 9, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Treasury announced approval of Washington’s first-in-kind State Innovation Waiver under Section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act (referred to as a “section 1332 waiver”).
KUOW
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
The Stranger
Seattle City Council Endorses Whole Washington’s Initiative for Universal Healthcare
Last Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted on Council Member Teresa Mosqueda’s resolution to signal support for Whole Washington’s ballot initiative, which would implement universal healthcare statewide. The council passed the resolution, even though Council Members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen abstained like they have on past symbolic votes. No one presented a counterargument to Mosqueda’s resolution in the meeting, but some healthcare advocates hold strong concerns about Whole Washington’s plan. The campaign’s director calls bullshit on those criticisms.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington state toll bill fees, penalties return in March
The free ride on our toll roads is over. The state plans to start charging late fees and civil penalties on unpaid tolls in March. Toll division deputy director Jennifer Charlebois said they stopped charging those fees after their web upgrade last year. More Chokepoints: What’s with all the expired...
Does Washington Law Require You to Use Headlights in Fog?
It seems we jumped straight from summer to winter, doesn't it? I don't honestly remember the fall of 2022. We've had some snow in recent weeks which has caused some turmoil on the roads, highways, and especially the residential areas. When I got in the car to go to work...
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
K9 Trooper Linda Allen Retires After 34.5 Years with WSP
After serving an astounding 34.5 years with the Washington State Patrol, WSP K9 Trooper Linda Allen officially retired earlier this month. "We will always be grateful for her contribution to our agency," read a social media post from the WSP. "We wish her, and her self-trained therapy dog Happy, well as they go forth into the next chapter."
Comments / 1