Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
MLB world reacts to Carlos Correa signing massive contract
Carlos Correa has landed with a new team, on an enormous contract. The free-agent superstar shortstop has signed a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news late on Tuesday night. While the 13 years and $350 million...
Mets signing Kodai Senga teases unconventional move by Buck Showalter
Buck Showalter is as old school as they come. But the 66-year-old Mets manager isn’t afraid to try new things. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And New York’s skipper, the reigning National League Manager of the Year, will have a few options to explore in 2023...
Mets owner Steve Cohen goes on offseason spending spree for talent
When Steve Cohen bought the Mets in 2020 and became by far MLB's richest owner, everyone knew he would splurge on talent. But few could have predicted quite this level of spending. Why it matters: The Mets' 2023 payroll has already swollen to a record $345 million, plus an additional...
MLB world reacts to blockbuster three-team trade
Talented catchers Sean Murphy and William Contreras changed teams Tuesday in a blockbuster three-team trade involving the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics. News of the trade emerged in bits and pieces from several media outlets in mid-afternoon. When the fireworks had ceased, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the full...
