ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Assault conviction upheld, Binghamton man gets 10 years

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfLUx_0jdJtidd00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – After an appeal, The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division upheld the Assault in the First Degree convictions and 10-year prison sentence of Tyler DeCamp, 29, of Binghamton.

In December of 2018, outside McDonald’s on Main Street in Johnson City, DeCamp stabbed two individuals with a knife during a botched drug deal.

The victims were treated at Wilson Hospital for several serious stab wounds.

DeCamp fled the scene and disposed of the weapon before being apprehended by Johnson City Police.

In 2019, a Broome County jury found DeCamp guilty of Assault in the First Degree (2 counts), Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Resisting Arrest.

Today, the Appellate Court determined that the evidence presented at the 2019 trial was sufficient to support the guilty verdicts and prison sentence.

“When a criminal defendant is found guilty and sentenced to prison, the work of the Broome
County District Attorney’s Office on that case does not always end. A review of the trial, the
filing of legal appeal briefs and arguments before the Appellate Court can take years. Securing
a just result for victims, whoever they are, is our focus,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome
County District Attorney.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Attempted Burglary

The Broome County District Attorney's Office says a Binghamton man was sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary. The D.A.'s office says Frank V. Criscitello admitted he broke into a Vermont Avenue residence in March 2022 and stole money and jewelry. Criscitello pleaded guilty to Attempted Burglary...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Ithaca man attacked roommate with hammer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer. The victim told officers he asked 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski to turn his music down around three o’clock Monday morning. A fight broke out between the two, and police say Sumeriski struck his roommate in the head with a hammer.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: December 5 to December 11

During the week of Monday December 5, to Sunday December 11, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 11 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 9 traffic tickets. Derick J. Fredenburg, and Alfred E. Thorton IV of Owego, were both arrested for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration in...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon O. Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on […]
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Reports a Spike in Drug Overdoses

The Broome County Health Department says it has received reports of increased suspected drug overdose deaths during the past few days. According to a news release issued by Broome County officials late Friday, December 9, here have been a total of 75 suspected overdoses in Broome County to-date, compared to 54 deaths last year.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief

On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy