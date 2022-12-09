Read full article on original website
NHL
Florida Panthers to Host Annual Star Wars Night on March 2
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they will host their annual Star Wars Night on Thursday, March 2 when the Cats take on the Nashville Predators at 7 PM. Each ticket package purchased includes a limited-edition Florida Panthers Star Wars Night T-Shirt. The night will also include a special Star Wars meet & greet, where fans can interact and take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Coyotes
The San Jose Sharks take on Arizona Coyotes for the first time this season at SAP Center in San Jose. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Goaltender Eetu Mäkiniemi won his first NHL start on 12/9, which makes him the...
NHL
U.S. players 'locked in, ready to go' as World Juniors camp opens
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Jimmy Snuggerud is excited to be in the mix of players trying out for a spot with the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 18-year-old forward, selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 23) in the 2022 NHL Draft, also can sense the seriousness in what needs to be accomplished during the next six days ahead of finalizing a tournament roster during USA Hockey select camp that began at USA Hockey Arena on Monday.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (16-8-3) at Lightning (17-9-1) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Tampa, FL - As we've come to do in this space the last few games, let's take a look at the strengths and vulnerabilities of tonight's opponent. The Lightning offense comes primarily from getting to the most dangerous areas of the ice. The team ranks top ten in the league in passes to the slot and shots from the same spots. In addition to attack location, Tampa Bay will set up in the offensive zone to tire out a defense - they average the seventh most offensive zone time per game in the NHL (7:16). Interestingly, however, not many of these looks come off the forecheck or via rebounds.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
NHL
Devils at Rangers
DEVILS (21-5-1) at RANGERS (14-10-5) 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, MSGSN, SN NOW. Yegor Sharangovich -- Jesper Boqvist -- Alexander Holtz. Alexis Lafreniere -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko. Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Barclay Goodrow. Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jimmy Vesey. Sammy Blais -- Jonny Brodzinski...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Wild
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their season series against the Minnesota Wild with a Monday night contest ay Xcel Energy Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and...
NHL
PLAYING WITH CONFIDENCE
MONTREAL - When Radim Zohorna was claimed off waivers by the Flames earlier this year, his world was spinning. He was moving to a new city, a new country, and faced with getting acclimatized to a new team with different systems and teammates. "I just wasn't ready for it," he...
NHL
Keller 1st NHL hat trick helps Coyotes recover, defeat Flyers in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller completed his first NHL hat trick with 23 seconds left in overtime for the Arizona Coyotes in a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Mullett Arena on Sunday. "It's cool. I mean, it's the first one [hat trick] and it's nice to get it...
NHL
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch
The Kings look to rebound as they face off against the Canadiens amidst road trip. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins Named Inclusion Champion by You Can Play
The You Can Play Project, which is dedicated to ensuring the safety and inclusion of LGBTQ+ athletes in sports, named the Penguins the NHL's 2021-22 Inclusion Champions ahead of tonight's third annual Pride Game. This honor acknowledged the efforts made by the Penguins to reach out to the LGBTQ+ community...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Beauvillier and Palmieri Practice
Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri practice with the Islanders on Monday. Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the ice and were full participants in practice on Monday. Palmieri has been out since Nov. 21 on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Palmieri has nine points (6G, 3A) in 20...
NHL
LAK@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Kings during the team's second Reverse Retro Night of the season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs earned five out of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, compiling a 2-1-1 record along the way. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad capped the voyage in style with a 4-2 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Johnathan Kovacevic, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Rem Pitlick scored for the visitors, while goaltender Jake Allen made 31 saves. Caufield and Anderson's goal were netted just seven seconds apart in the middle stanza, the two fastest markers on the road in franchise history in both the regular season and playoffs. Captain Nick Suzuki also extended his point streak to four games with an assist. He boasts a team-leading 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), five points clear of Caufield.
NHL
LA Kings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:. Where: Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio) Blue Jackets: 9 - 15 - 2 (20 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The LA Kings enter tonight having killed 17 of their last 19...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Allan, Del Mastro, Korchinski, Dach Make Team Canada Roster
Team Canada announced final rosters for the 2023 World Juniors tournament on Monday. The Chicago Blackhawks had four players officially named to Team Canada's 2023 World Juniors roster. With four prospects, the Blackhawks have the highest representation from any NHL team on the official roster. Three members of Canada's seven...
NHL
Long Road Home
An NHL career can last anywhere from one single game to well over a thousand contests, and a career can also come to an end at any time and on any shift. No matter the length of a career, every player who has ever ascended to this level has done so with help and support of family members, billet families, youth hockey coaches and teammates and countless others who helped and nurtured them along the way.
