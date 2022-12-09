ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders sweeps the board at the TV Times Awards 2022

By Claire Crick
 3 days ago

The TV Times Awards are an annual highlight in the world of television, and this year EastEnders has bagged two of the top awards, with Coronation Street also scooping a win.

The soaps all went head to head in the Favourite Soap , Favourite Soap Star and also Favourite Young Performer categories, and you have all been voting in your thousands to name your worthy winners.

This year the TV Times Awards 2022 saw EastEnders win Favourite Soap, with Walford's very own Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) taking home the Favourite Soap Star award as well.

Gillian was thrilled to be named winner after being part of the cast since 2004, saying: "I am delighted, it means a lot to me and it's made all the more special that it is voted for by the readers of TV Times. Thank you to all those who voted. You really have made my day, what a treat!"

Gillian was thrilled with her award. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Due to popular demand, the Favourite Soap Award was reintroduced for 2022 and EastEnders won by a landslide. Kellie Bright , Shane Richie, Clair Norris, Rudolph Walker, Roger Griffiths, Lorraine Stanley and Brian Conley were all excited to get their hands on the gong.

"We're thrilled to win," said Kellie. "Thank you to the TV Times readers who voted for us. It's always extra special when it is voted for by the readers."

Jude Riordan was proud to scoop the award for Favourite Young Performer. (Image credit: Danielle Baguley / ITV )

Over in Coronation Street Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman, scooped the award for Favourite Young Performer, with EastEnders ' Lillia Turner and Sonny Kendall coming in second and third.

Speaking of his win, 11-year-old Jude said: "Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I am so grateful for this lovely award which has pride of place in my gaming room. I love playing Sam and I am so happy you guys enjoy watching him, too. I didn't think for one moment I would win as the other nominees are so talented.

"Playing Sam means I get to work with some incredible people. I have enjoyed working with Will Mellor recently and there will be lots more drama to come for Sam, so keep watching."

To find out who won the other categories in the TV Times Awards 2022 you can find out more in this week's TV Times, on sale now.

