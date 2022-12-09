Read full article on original website
Caught! Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Caught In Westchester County, Police Say
A man wanted for attempted murder in another state was found in Westchester County thanks to a chance observation by a police officer. On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 7:40 p.m., an officer in Harrison noticed an expired New Jersey temporary license plate on a vehicle on Westchester Avenue and pull…
Thousands of NY families victims of EBT card skimming
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Families across New York City say money is being stolen from their SNAP benefits and when they ask city and state agencies to step in, nothing happens. Dozens of families have reached out to New York Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson for help. They go grocery shopping with their EBT cards that hold […]
They Came In Through The Bathroom Window: Are Pair Nabbed By Paramus PD Part Of Burglary Ring?
A pair of burglars who were captured by Paramus police after they were spotted on security cameras may be part of a group of South American nationals who’ve been breaking into the homes of Asian victims, authorities said. The homeowner was out of state when his brother alerted police...
Man Attempts Daring Armed Robbery at Hudson Valley Chipotle, Police say
Police are still searching for the suspect who attempted to rob the popular fast-food restaurant. Police are currently searching for one man who attempted to rob the popular Chipolte restaurant on Ulster Avenue in the Kingston area early Saturday morning according to the Daily Freeman. Police say that the attempted robbery left one employee with minor injuries and are asking the community for help in locating the suspect.
NBC New York
NYPD Warehouse Firefight Wears On as DNA, Crime Evidence Burns
An NYPD warehouse fire that sent huge black clouds of smoke billowing into the air over Brooklyn may draw an emergency response for days, according to officials, as crews monitor the charred remnants of an inferno that destroyed evidence from crimes dating back decades. It still was not clear what...
NBC New York
Porsche Bandits Steal Woman's Purse, Laptop — and Briefly, Range Rover — in Gas Station Heist
A 42-year-old woman pumping gas into her Range Rover on Long Island had the shock of her life when thieves rolled up in a Porsche and one started to drive away in her SUV, dragging her briefly before giving her vehicle back. The woman was at the 76 Gas Station...
Bridgeport father sentenced for selling crack
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, father is sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine prosecutors say he obtained from his son, who awaits sentencing on his own drug charges
Ex-Con Dealing Heroin, Cocaine Convicted Of Heartless Murder In Newark
A 28-year-old convicted drug dealer from Newark has been convicted of murder along with various drug and firearm charges for shooting a 29-year-old man in the head in 2019, authorities said. Darryl Watson was convicted on 10 counts of the various charges in connection with the Feb. 7, 2019 killing...
NYPD releases video of suspect in fatal Brooklyn shooting
The NYPD released an image of a suspect in an early-November shooting that left a 35-year-old Bronx man dead on Tuesday. Eric Renatas was shot and killed on Nov. 7 around 11:35 a.m. while standing on Euclid Avenue near Sutter Avenue in East New York
NBC New York
Man Attacks Street Vendor, NYPD Cop After Tossed from Times Square Dave & Busters: DA
A man was indicted for allegedly pistol-whipping a street vendor and punching an NYPD officer in the face after he was kicked out of the Times Square Dave & Buster's restaurant. Brian Melecio was at the popular midtown restaurant on Nov. 23 and appeared to be drunk, according to Manhattan...
NBC New York
WATCH: Irate Customer Trashes NJ Liquor Store, Causes Thousands in Damage
A man trashed a liquor store in New Jersey after learning he didn't have enough money to make his purchase, chucking bottles at a clerk and threatening to kill an employee before running out of the store, authorities say. Much of the late November chaos at Beno's Liquor store on...
NYC gang member sentenced up to 21 years for killing innocent teen: DA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City gang member has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for killing an innocent teen while on the hunt for rival gang members in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Zidon Clarke, 23, of Brooklyn, was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate term of […]
Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old
NEW YORK, NY – Dariel Herrera and Zandrae Ennis have been indicted and arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges, respectively, in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Springfield Gardens man. An indictment charging Herrera, 30, of Hale Avenue in Brooklyn, with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of weapons in the second degree, and assault in the second degree was returned yesterday. Herrera was ordered to appear in court on February 3. Herera faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted. On Thursday, Ennis, 22, of 205th Street, St. Albans, Queens, The post Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
NYPD auto impound with DNA, vehicle evidence is ‘burning down’: officials
The NYPD’s massive Brooklyn auto pound — which stores DNA evidence and vehicles suspected of being used in crimes — was “burning down” as fire engulfed it Tuesday, fire officials said. Enormous plumes of smoke and flames shot from the Erie Basin Auto Pound on Columbia Street in Red Hook after the blaze erupted at 10:37 a.m. — amounting to an “absolutely’’ a devastating loss, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said. “We had DNA, things from past crimes, burglaries, you know, maybe shooting incidents,’’ the top cop told reporters at the scene. “The evidence goes back a long time — 20, 30 years.’’ Sources...
Caught on video: Suspect in attempted rape of 19-year-old in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say tried to rape a 19-year-old in Brooklyn. It happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 28. According to police, the victim was walking on Lafayette Avenue when the suspect walked up to her and tried to force her to the ground and rape her. The victim was able to get away, and the suspect took off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops
A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday. Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said. Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said. Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said. Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said. He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
New Photos of Subway Slasher Suspect
MANHATTAN - Police released new images of a man wanted in connection with the senseless subway slashing of an elderly man on the Number 6 train. Police initially released a photo which showed that the suspect wore a long dark coat with a brown fur hood. The new photo shows the suspect had underneath the coat a thin multi-colored hoodie jacket.
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop
QUEENS - A simple traffic stop led to law enforcement seizing $80,000 worth of fentanyl. Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Dennis Carrol was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. After U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents stopped Carrol’s car in Hollis, Queens on November 28, they found two kilos of fentanyl in the trunk.
GOTCHA! 'Daughter In Trouble' Scammer Gets Punked By Paramus Police
A cold-hearted scammer who tried to trick a Paramus woman out of $15,000 got duped herself, authorities said. The resident called borough police after getting a call from someone claiming to be a Hackensack police officer, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg explained. The purported officer told her that her daughter...
