Yonkers, NY

PIX11

Thousands of NY families victims of EBT card skimming

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Families across New York City say money is being stolen from their SNAP benefits and when they ask city and state agencies to step in, nothing happens. Dozens of families have reached out to New York Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson for help. They go grocery shopping with their EBT cards that hold […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Man Attempts Daring Armed Robbery at Hudson Valley Chipotle, Police say

Police are still searching for the suspect who attempted to rob the popular fast-food restaurant. Police are currently searching for one man who attempted to rob the popular Chipolte restaurant on Ulster Avenue in the Kingston area early Saturday morning according to the Daily Freeman. Police say that the attempted robbery left one employee with minor injuries and are asking the community for help in locating the suspect.
KINGSTON, NY
NBC New York

NYPD Warehouse Firefight Wears On as DNA, Crime Evidence Burns

An NYPD warehouse fire that sent huge black clouds of smoke billowing into the air over Brooklyn may draw an emergency response for days, according to officials, as crews monitor the charred remnants of an inferno that destroyed evidence from crimes dating back decades. It still was not clear what...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old

NEW YORK, NY – Dariel Herrera and Zandrae Ennis have been indicted and arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges, respectively, in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Springfield Gardens man. An indictment charging Herrera, 30, of Hale Avenue in Brooklyn, with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of weapons in the second degree, and assault in the second degree was returned yesterday. Herrera was ordered to appear in court on February 3. Herera faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted. On Thursday, Ennis, 22, of 205th Street, St. Albans, Queens, The post Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD auto impound with DNA, vehicle evidence is ‘burning down’: officials

The NYPD’s massive Brooklyn auto pound — which stores DNA evidence and vehicles suspected of being used in crimes — was “burning down” as fire engulfed it Tuesday, fire officials said. Enormous plumes of smoke and flames shot from the Erie Basin Auto Pound on Columbia Street in Red Hook after the blaze erupted at 10:37 a.m. — amounting to an “absolutely’’ a devastating loss, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said. “We had DNA, things from past crimes, burglaries, you know, maybe shooting incidents,’’ the top cop told reporters at the scene. “The evidence goes back a long time — 20, 30 years.’’ Sources...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspect in attempted rape of 19-year-old in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say tried to rape a 19-year-old in Brooklyn. It happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 28. According to police, the victim was walking on Lafayette Avenue when the suspect walked up to her and tried to force her to the ground and rape her. The victim was able to get away, and the suspect took off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops

A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday.  Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said.  Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said.  Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.  Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said.  He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

New Photos of Subway Slasher Suspect

MANHATTAN - Police released new images of a man wanted in connection with the senseless subway slashing of an elderly man on the Number 6 train. Police initially released a photo which showed that the suspect wore a long dark coat with a brown fur hood. The new photo shows the suspect had underneath the coat a thin multi-colored hoodie jacket.
MANHATTAN, NY
BronxVoice

2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop

QUEENS - A simple traffic stop led to law enforcement seizing $80,000 worth of fentanyl. Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Dennis Carrol was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. After U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents stopped Carrol’s car in Hollis, Queens on November 28, they found two kilos of fentanyl in the trunk.
QUEENS, NY

