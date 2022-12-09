Read full article on original website
Related
There's No Future in Technology or Sustainability Unless These 4 Things Change
There's no future in technology or sustainability without mining. Unless some things change, the industry won't be able to meet global demand over the coming decades.
pv-magazine-usa.com
DOE announces $8 million for six agrivoltaic research projects
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Foundational Agrivoltaic Research for Megawatt Scale (FARMS) funding, which has allocated $8 million for six solar energy research projects across six states and the District of Columbia. The projects are intended to provide new economic opportunities for farmers, rural communities, and the solar industry. The funding supports agrivoltaics, defined as the co-location of solar energy generation and agricultural production, which can include traditional crops as well as livestock grazing and pollinator gardens.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
ship-technology.com
Leading ESG consultants and sustainability advisers for the shipping industry
The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the…. The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the first component of ESG, is one of the most important indicators of sustainability and is directly linked to management practices of maritime operations.
agritechtomorrow.com
Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT)...
2023 Megatrends from UKG: Navigating the Human Energy Crisis; Optimizing Organizational Plasticity; and the Gen X Effect
LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced its 2023 HR Megatrends that will emerge in the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005078/en/ 2023 HR Megatrends from UKG (Graphic: Business Wire)
Africa forum hails ‘circular economy’ solutions for climate
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Reducing waste while boosting recycling and reuse, known as the ‘circular economy,’ will be vital for halting the loss of nature by meeting growing demand with fewer resources and will make communities more resilient to climate change by encouraging more sustainable practices on the African continent, organizers of the World Circular Economy Forum said Wednesday.
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
consumergoods.com
CPG Demand Forecasting Resources and Research Hub
Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies face numerous challenges, from fragmented demand signals due to shifts in consumer behavior to data challenges — disorganized sources, varying formats, and questionable quality. In the face of these challenges, how can CPG companies go beyond traditional demand planning techniques?. In this collated set...
Another Sustainability Award for NTHU
National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan has been awarded the Taiwan University Sustainability Award for the second year in a row! The Award was announced at the 15th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA) recently held by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE). Standing out amongst the 47 participating universities, NTHU was ranked first in the comprehensive evaluation, and in the individual competitions received the University Sustainability Report Gold Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005001/en/ NTHU president W. John Kao (right) accepting the Taiwan University Sustainability Award from You Si-kun, president of the Legislative Yuan. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University) The judges cited the exemplary way in which NTHU has adopted an innovative approach to integrating classroom learning, campus activities and social service, thereby enriching students’ education and creating a diverse, flexible and interdisciplinary learning environment in accordance with the principle of “Think locally, act globally.” In addition, the university’s Sustainability Committee has formulated and implemented a sustainable development strategy which seamlessly integrates resources inside and outside NTHU, so as to bring to realization the school motto, “Self-discipline and social commitment.”
GCN.com
Report: Governments behind private sector in customer, employee experience
Almost one year after President Joe Biden’s executive order on government customer experience, governments—including the United States—continue to lag behind the private sector in terms of customer and employee experience, according to Qualtrics’ 2023 Government Experience Trends report. For the study, Qualtrics surveyed approximately 8,000 consumers...
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
CoinDesk
[SPONSORED] Empowering the Next Generation of Blockchain Leaders
What does the future of blockchain development look like for investors, developers, and the next generation? H.E. Justin Sun shares important lessons drawn from his personal experience investing in blockchain and crypto projects globally. In this webinar, he offers an inside look at:. -His vision to empower the next generation...
Young Entrepreneurs
Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
France 24
Biopiracy: The fight for fairness in the scientific exploitation of natural resources
Countries from the Global South are demanding that wealthy nations share the benefits of the biological resources extracted from their lands that are then used for medical, agricultural or industrial purposes. Known as “biopiracy”, the issue is a major roadblock at the UN’s COP15 talks on biodiversity.
Industrial Plant Expert: Without Mining, There Can Be No Sustainability
Generating, distributing and using electricity requires a lot of natural resources. The math doesn't add up without increased mining, serious innovation and implementing the use of other fuels such as hydrogen.
agritechtomorrow.com
NASA Funds Scale-Up of Fluorescent Greenhouse Roofing Technology
UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based advanced materials company, announced today that it was recently awarded a new small business contract by NASA, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, for optimization and scale up of extruded UbiGro greenhouse films for boosting crop yield in both space and terrestrial applications. The new NASA contract leverages matching funds that were provided by private investors. Additionally, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company a key patent on its greenhouse technology.
Minnesota researcher calls for local action after global climate summit.
Nfamara Dampha watched eagerly as international parties crafted agreements on climate change solutions at the 27th Conference of Parties, an annual international conference held last month in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. He observed, impressed, as delegations deliberated on documents line-by-line, even arguing over comma placement. “There is actual, real negotiation happening,”...
