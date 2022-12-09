Lauri Markkanen's Status For Timberwolves-Jazz Game

Lauri Markkanen is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.

On Friday night, the Utah Jazz are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Salt Lake City.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Lauri Markkanen is on the injury report listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Lauri Markkanen (illness) questionable for Friday."

The former Arizona star missed Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, but the Jazz were able to pick up a stunning win.

They trailed by four-points with 12 seconds left and ended up coming away with a 124-123 victory.

With the win, they improved to 15-12 in their first 27 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are only 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

Markkanen has been outstanding in his first 26 games with the Jazz (he was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers over the offseason).

The former seventh-overall pick is averaging 22.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 52.8% shooting from the field and 41.3% shooting from the three-point range.

If the Jazz continue to have success while he plays like this, he could be a candidate to make his first career NBA All-Star Game.

At home, the Jazz have been excellent with a 9-4 record in 13 games hosted in Salt Lake City.

As for the Timberwolves, they are coming off a 121-115 over the Indiana Pacers at home on Wednesday night.

They come into the Friday with a 12-12 record in 24 games and are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have gone 5-5 in ten games away from the Target Center.