CBS Sports

NFL Week 15 picks: Bills destroy Dolphins, Titans upset Chargers, Jets and Giants both lose

If I learned one thing about Week 14, it's that Tom Brady has every other team in the NFL right where he wants them. Sure, his team just got plastered by the 49ers 35-7, but that could actually be good news for Brady. The game on Sunday marked just the fourth time in his career that he's lost a game by 27 points or more and the previous three times it happened, Brady went on to WIN THE SUPER BOWL. Brady is playing 4-D chess while we're all playing Boggle.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

49ers QB Purdy dealing with injury after winning 1st start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Now the big question is how he came out of it physically after playing through an oblique strain that occurred on a scramble on the second drive of the game. Purdy remained in the game and finished with two touchdown passes and a TD run that led the Niners to a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he now has only three days to recover before playing at Seattle. Purdy is listed as day to day and would have been limited if San Francisco had practiced Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs

Midway through the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill realized that he wouldn't be long for Kansas City, the city where he became a world champion and one of the NFL's brightest stars. A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion's share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year's career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Jerry Rice Not Happy With 49ers On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another devastating injury. Deebo Samuel got carted off the field during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The star wide receiver was in tears after suffering a seemingly severe knee injury. Samuel got hurt after taking a handoff up the middle for three years....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Significant Snow Storm Forecasted For Week 15 NFL Game

NFL fans were upset earlier this season when the league moved a game out of Buffalo rather than having it be played with several feet of snow on the ground. But this week, fans might not only get to see a snow game, but one in primetime. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, meteorologists ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Penalty In Bucs vs. 49ers Game

NFL fans convinced certain star quarterbacks get special treatment might take solace in Brock Purdy receiving a beneficial call early to begin his first career start. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keanu Neal had an unimpeded path to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback on the first offensive snap. He rocked Purdy, but the sack didn't count.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday

Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury

Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice

Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

49ers' Kevin Givens: Will likely miss some time

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Givens (knee) will likely miss some time, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Givens, who was knocked out of Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers, is still undergoing testing, but the 49ers are hoping he suffered an MCL injury and can return this season. If he's sidelined, Arik Armstead and T.Y. McGill would be the only available defensive tackles, so look for San Francisco to make a move soon to add depth to the interior of its defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad

Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans

Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

