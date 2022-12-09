ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy rain expected after Thursday snowstorm could cause flooding in Sioux Falls, NWS says

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago
There's a lot of shoveling to do for Sioux Falls residents Friday morning after a winter storm dropped as much as 7.4 inches of snow on some parts of the city overnight.

And with rain expected early next week, officials with the National Weather Service are encouraging everyone to go the extra mile to avoid the risk of flooding.

Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with NWS Sioux Falls, said it's likely the Sioux Falls area could see an inch or more of rain from Monday night through Tuesday.

With all that snow plugging up storm drains and covering downspouts while the ground is frozen, it's a recipe for flooding.

"The water has to go somewhere," Chapman said.

Residents should make sure their home's drains and downspouts are all clear, and that water has a path to nearby storm drains. Snow should also be shoveled away from the foundation of homes, Chapman said, and it's a good idea to check on your sump pumps.

