Hearing to bring Orangeburg father charged with murder back to SC set for next month
DANVILLE, Va. — The South Carolina man charged with killing the mother of his child and then taking their little girl out of state will have an extradition hearing next month. Court records show Antar Jeter, 47, made an appearance before a judge Tuesday in Danville, Virginia, where he...
Man charged with murder of missing Wagener woman
A man arrested in the disappearance of his girlfriend has been charged with her murder.
Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation
(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
Deputies investigate deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Jamestown Avenue in the Darlington area, according to deputies. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime scene unit has been called in to assist. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee […]
Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs
NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
Sumter man charged with setting fire to vacant facility
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after police say he possibly set fire to a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday. 49-year-old Michael Reynolds Jr. was charged with starting a fire early Sunday morning at a former residential care facility. Officials say he was taken into custody after officers claimed to have seen him walking away from the scene.
Sheriff’s office, SLED investigating deadly shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said its deputies are on the scene of the deadly shooting along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Agents...
Death investigation underway in Darlington County
A death investigation is underway in Darlington County. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said he's on the scene of a deadly shooting on Jamestown Avenue in Darlington. Hardee said he just got on the scene and is working to determine the victim's identity, along with his cause and manner of death.
West Columbia Police respond to barricaded domestic violence incident
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police Officers responded to 500 block of Boozer Street Tuesday with a barricaded person incident. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call from an out-of-state woman that her friend, who lives on Boozer St., had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend.
Serve & Connect honors death of Officer Greg Alia on 8th annual Greg Alia Day
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For the eighth year in a row, a non-profit is honoring the loss of an officer killed in the line of duty. To do that, they are taking time to honor and serve those who are still on duty. The group, Serve & Connect, was founded...
Two men found not guilty in Myrtle Beach double murder
A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release. The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began...
Crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St. Tuesday afternoon. The department said at around 12:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 500 block of Boozer St. in response to a call from an out-of-state woman. The caller said her friend at the residence was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend. The caller also said that a young child was in the home and that both mother and child had locked themselves in the upstairs bathroom.
One dead in drive-by shooting in Aiken
Law enforcement officers in Aiken County are investigating a deadly shooting.
Lexington Police continue search for trailer theft from November
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are continuing their search for a stolen enclosed trailer, which officials say was taken back on November 1. Officials provided more photos and details on Monday after a trailer was stolen from Q's Quik Mini Storage in Lexington. The trailer, which was manufactured...
14 CRFD Crews Honored with Department’s ‘Phoenix Award’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 14 members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were recognized for the life-saving medical care they provided to citizens on the scenes of four separate emergency incidents. Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins presented the Phoenix Award to each honoree during a. series of recognition ceremonies at...
RCSD respond to barricaded person incident in Richland County, no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County deputies responded to a barricaded person incident at the 1500 block of Leesburg Drive. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department tells us no person or deputies were injured during...
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
