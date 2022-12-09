ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Ohio House bill takes right steps to address transgender athletes

Your recent article on House Bill 151 was welcomed, and I agree with the American Academy of Pediatrics regarding the pelvic exam.

That said, this legislation is sorely needed as the unelected officials of the Ohio High School Athletic Association have no business whatsoever deciding such controversial and far-reaching matters.

The idea that a participant's “original birth certificate” would in any way be original is a matter for debate and will become even more so as time passes.

States are already offering revisions of birth certificates to transgendered people who seek them. One might question what the purpose of a birth certificate might be if certain facts surrounding the individual's birth can be changed at will by the person whose birth it records.

One might also question the veracity of state documents for embodying truth if such revisions can also be made at will.

It’s a shame no one considers the damage done to the psyche of the cisgender students who are disenfranchised when being forced by the OHSAA to compete with transgender students.

House Bill 151 will hopefully address that concern and place the responsibility for such decisions where it belongs, with the people.

Tim Bible, West Salem

