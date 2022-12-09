Read full article on original website
Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room
Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
Mines QB Matocha, Ferris DE Murphy lead D-II All-Americans
Quarterback John Matocha, who has led Colorado School of Mines to the Division II championship game, leads The Associated Press D-II All-America team released Wednesday. Matocha has passed for 4,558 yards and 50 touchdowns with only six interceptions for the Orediggers (13-2), who face Ferris State (13-1) in the title game Saturday. Matocha is one of nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which goes to the best player in Division II and will be handed out Friday. Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy, the only Harlon Hill finalist on defense, was selected to the first team. Shepherd had three players selected to the first team, including running back Ronnie Brown, offensive lineman Joey Fisher and tight end Brian Walker. Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent, last year’s Harlon Hill winner, was selected to the second team.
Mike'd up: Leach's riffs could be rambling, but entertaining
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The late college football coach Mike Leach was nothing if not entertaining. Ask him a football question and you might get very little related to the game but a lot about anything or everything else, from food to Pac-12 mascots to politics to pirates to pet raccoons (their teenage years are tough, Leach said) to wedding planning. Even golf. He could be gruff or playful but always insightful, part of his charm that will be missed. The veteran college coach died on Monday at 61 from what Mississippi State officials said were complications from a heart condition. Leach not only left an indelible mark on the sport with innovative, high-speed offense -- along with a 158-107 head coaching record between Texas Tech, Washington State and MSU -- but also a treasure trove of lengthy yet memorable riffs that veered off into any direction. Just a tiny sampling:
Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Grading Jeff Saturday after 4 games
Four games into Jeff Saturday's 8-game audition as the Colts interim coach, IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins try to take stock of everything Saturday's done so far, trying to judge how the interim coach has done. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Grading Jeff Saturday after 4 games
