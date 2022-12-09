When it’s a frosty, gray, blustery day and you’re so cold that you’re shaking, it’s pretty hard to imagine that the experience could potentially be good for you. But health experts are learning more all the time about the possible benefits of cold exposure, especially when it’s accompanied by shivering. Cold exposure treatment even has a name — “cryotherapy.” Although the procedure is available to consumers in some places, the field is so new that rigorous medical studies are few. But a new controlled study presented at the recent meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) has helped fill some of that gap. It indicates that exposure to cold might be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes. The data was presented by Adam Sellers, a PhD student at the University of Maastricht University in the Netherlands. He reported that shivering during repeated exposure to cold improves glucose tolerance, reduces blood pressure, and lowers blood sugar and blood fat levels.

