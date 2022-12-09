Read full article on original website
Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?
When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
People who make more than $100,000 a year are grocery shopping at Walmart, and it's giving the chain a major edge over its rivals
Americans' budgets have been strained for months, which has nudged wealthier shoppers away from higher-end grocery chains and toward Walmart's aisles.
Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise
Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
5 Secrets To Huge Grocery Savings for the Holidays
The holidays are delicious, but all those big feasts cost big money -- unless you play your cards right at the grocery store. The smart shopping strategies you use to bring down food costs all year...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
CNBC
Walmart CEO says shoppers are being more selective as they deal with inflation
The American shopper is still feeling "stressed" by inflation, and the effects aren't being felt evenly across categories, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said. Shoppers are being more selective about their purchases, McMillon said, and skipping some electronics, for example, in favor of staples. Walmart is among a slew of retailers...
Stores Are Getting Tougher on Return Policies As Holiday Shopping Ramps Up
Sure, Christmas gifts are all about the notion that it's "the thought that counts." But such notions also come with the guarantee you can return something if you really don't like it. See: 10...
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Restaurants Tap New Rewards Programs to Drive Deeper Consumer Loyalty
As restaurants compete for consumers’ loyalty, many are looking beyond the typical earn-and-burn rewards programs. For instance, Starbucks, the largest restaurant company in the world, announced earlier this year the incorporation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into its loyalty offerings, and now it appears that other restaurant brands may follow suit.
15 Retailers That Offer Free Shipping for the Holidays (and Beyond)
The thriftiest way to check off all those loved ones on your gift-buying list might be by not spending an arm and a leg on shipping. That's because lots of retailers are offering free shipping to...
Mobile Wallets Attract Consumers Looking for New Payment Options
Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
Merchants Use AI and Shopper Intent to Boost Online Sales
Shoppers buying gifts for others are haunted later by these searches when shopping for themselves. That neatly explains why intent is the next frontier of eCommerce recommendations. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the JPMC Merchant Series: Global Innovators in Payments, Alexandre Robicquet, CEO and co-founder of recommendation engine Crossing Minds, said: “When you ask for a recommendation, you don’t ask a complete stranger. You ask someone that knows you and has an intimate understanding of what motivates and drives you.”
Grocers Get Creative to Meet Consumers’ Demand for Cheap Food
This week in grocery, consumers seek discount food options, and Instacart ships Christmas trees. Canadian discount retailer Dollarama, which has more than 1,400 locations across the country, has benefited from consumers’ search for less expensive groceries amid rising prices and ongoing economic challenges. “We continue to see sustained demand...
Herald Community Newspapers
How spending at department stores has changed in the last three decades
Long before there were e-commerce retailers with next-day shipping, buy-now-pay-later financing, and advertisers tracking every click, there were department stores with friendly human associates and layaway services. The U.S. Census Bureau defines department stores as retailers "that have separate departments for general lines of new merchandise, such as apparel, jewelry,...
Heyday Skincare Says Consumers Crave Brick-and-Mortar Experiences
While many retailers are currently cutting back, Heyday Skincare is adding brick-and-mortar stores. Heyday CEO and Co-founder Adam Ross told PYMNTS that the decision to grow its 10-store footprint beyond New York, LA and Philly was easy given his knowledge of the business and its customers. “The facial is the...
Digital Payments Give Retailers an Edge With Credit-Leaning Shoppers
More shoppers are turning to financing alternatives to make the holidays merry and bright. This includes one-third of Black Friday shoppers, who funded their purchases with credit cards, loans and other alternatives, including buy now, pay later (BNPL). Retailers may consider this an opportunity to boost their digital payment and financing offerings, making it easier for consumers to purchase holiday items.
KoP Firm’s 2022 Holiday Shopping Survey Contains Data on Both the Good and the Bad List
It's a mixed bag of data for retailers for the upcoming holiday shopping season.Photo byiStock. King of Prussia e-marketing firm Radial has released national survey results measuring consumer intentions for the 2022 holiday shopping season.
5 Couponing Secrets To Know for Holiday Shopping
The holidays are approaching; It's getting chillier, Mariah Carey is starting to play in every store and people are making their preparations for the holiday season. It's also a time when the deal...
PYMNTS
