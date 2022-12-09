Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal Wallet at Panera Bread
FRAMINGHAM – Keep your valuables in plain sight while having lunch, and not on the back of your chair. Framingham Police responded to Panera Bread at 400 Cochituate Road on December 11 at 3:25 p.m. for a larceny. A woman reported her wallet stolen, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt....
Police Arrest Framingham Man Who Made ‘Terroristic Threat’ Towards Framingham High School
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday morning, December 9, Framingham High was under a shelter-in-place order for about an hour, while Police searched for a man who made a threat against the high school. Friday night, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man and charged him with “making terroristic threats,” said Framingham...
PHOTOS: Mothers Demand Action Held Vigil For the 10th Anniversary of Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
FRAMINGHAM – A decade after 26 students, teachers, & staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School were killed by a shooter, Mothers Demand Action held a vigil at a Saxonville church in Framingham last night, December 13. Mothers Demand Action is a “grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Winter Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited a driver involved in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Winter Street and Salem End Road. The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:39 a.m. on December 9 at the intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Cochituate Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on December 11 at 725 Cochituate Road in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,”said Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Singletary Lane
FRAMINGHAM – Singletary Road was closed for a while, after a driver struck a utility pole. The crash happened at 5:32 p.m. on December 9 at 339 Singletary Lane. The driver “struck a utility pole,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical...
Framingham Police: Man Threatened To Cut Man At Gas Station
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on assault with a dangerous weapon charge, after he threatened to cut another man at a Framingham gas station. Police arrested at 7:20 a.m. yesterday, December 12, Anthony Bell, 51, of Framingham, listed with no know address. He was charged with trespassing and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Framingham Police Arrest Westborough Man, After Encounter With K9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Westborough man on Saturday night, December 10. Police arrested Henry Fahnbulleh, 40, of 6224 Homestead Blvd of Westborough. He was arrested at 5:59 p.m. and charged with trespassing, mistreat/interference with police dog, and resisting arrest. Fahnbulleh was standing near the fence line of...
Framingham Police Identify Suspect Who Forged Checks For Thousands of Dollars
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating forged checks for several thousand dollars, said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at Fine Finish Inc at 110 Alexander Street. It was reported to Police at 11:27 a.m. on December 8. “A suspect has been identified and charges are pending,”...
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal 2 Phones at AT&T Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a burglary and theft at the AT&T store on Route 9. The breaking & entering was reported at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, December 11 at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. Two phones were taken sometime overnight, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “No...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle & Arrest Man on Multiple Charges
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday, December 9, OnStar called Framingham Police with the location of a vehicle stolen from Cape Ann. The company said a 2010 GMC Terrain that was stolen out of the Town of Ipswich was in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police officer responded...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – On December 8 at 7:41 a.m. a 2015 Gray Toyota Rav4 wasreported stolen from heritage Assisted Living at 747 Water Street. Framingham Police said the vehicle was recovered on Edgell Road. Police have no suspect at this time.
Framingham Extinguishes Car & Brush Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Firefighters responded to a car fire on Parker Road last night, December 13, around 10:22 p.m. When firefighters from Engine 1 arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle was fully involved with slight extension into the woods,” said Assistant Framingham Fire Chief John Schultz. Firefighters...
Framingham Extinguishes Fire at Farm Pond Boat Launch
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters and Police responded to Farm Pond over the weekend for a small fire along the tracks. The fire was reported at 2:55 p.m. at 90 Mt. Wayte Avenue. “A small fire was observed near tracks,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. An unidentified...
Richard C. Stewart, 91, Korean War Veteran & Retired Hopkinton Deputy Fire Chief
HOPKINTON – Richard C. “Dick” Stewart, 91, of Hopkinton, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. He leaves his beloved wife of 67 years, Janet (Pyne) Stewart; their children, Karen Irvine and her husband, Skip of Cramerton, NC, Brenda Stewart and her husband, Bruce Zalneraitis of Port Ludlow, WA, Richie Stewart of Hopkinton, and Peggy Stewart of Scarborough, ME; grandchildren; Rachel Link and husband, Brett of McLean, VA, Mary Irvine and husband, Nicholas Byrne of Cary, NC, Christine Irvine of Chicago, IL, Alex Stewart and partner, Ashley Casey of Milford, MA, and Ryan and Aidan Dery of Scarborough, ME. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, all of whom he truly adored. He was predeceased by his parents, Preston Stewart and Cynthia (Clough) Stewart, and his brother, Arthur Stewart.
UPDATED: Water Leak Repairs on Salem End Road
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced a “water leak” on Salem End Rd between Cherry Oca Ln and the Reservoir Bridge this morning, December 14 at 6:10 a.m. Traffic is limited to one alternating lane and will last through the morning commute. Please avoid the area and,...
Natalice Mendes, 61
MARLBOROUGH – Natalice Mendes, 61, of Marlborough and Framingham passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 12, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was born, raised and educated in Anápolis, Goiás, Brazil the daughter of the late Joaquim Mendes Da Silva and Delmira Gabriel De Jesus.
Framingham Together Organization Launches Website To Support Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
FRAMINGHAM – An organization called “Framingham Together” launched its website this month. Framingham Together consists of more than 3 dozen “organizations that stand in solidarity against racism and discrimination of any kind and look to create and foster an inclusive community for all.”. The mission is...
Man Tries To Stab Individuals at Stop & Shop & Target
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on multiple assault with a dangerous weapon charges, after he tried to stab individuals at Stop & Shop & Target on Thursday afternoon. Framingham Police responded to Target yesterday, December 8, for a disturbance at 2:54 p.m. At 3:23 p.m. Police arrested...
Framingham Police Arrest Peabody Driver Stuck On Train Tracks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested the driver of a vehicle struck on train tracks early Thursday morning, December 8. Police arrested at 12:57 a.m. Michael A Gutierrez, 42, of 54 Fulton Street of Peabody. “Police responded to a vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks,” said Framingham Police...
