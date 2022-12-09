HOPKINTON – Richard C. “Dick” Stewart, 91, of Hopkinton, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. He leaves his beloved wife of 67 years, Janet (Pyne) Stewart; their children, Karen Irvine and her husband, Skip of Cramerton, NC, Brenda Stewart and her husband, Bruce Zalneraitis of Port Ludlow, WA, Richie Stewart of Hopkinton, and Peggy Stewart of Scarborough, ME; grandchildren; Rachel Link and husband, Brett of McLean, VA, Mary Irvine and husband, Nicholas Byrne of Cary, NC, Christine Irvine of Chicago, IL, Alex Stewart and partner, Ashley Casey of Milford, MA, and Ryan and Aidan Dery of Scarborough, ME. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, all of whom he truly adored. He was predeceased by his parents, Preston Stewart and Cynthia (Clough) Stewart, and his brother, Arthur Stewart.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO