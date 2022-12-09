ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Winter Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited a driver involved in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Winter Street and Salem End Road. The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:39 a.m. on December 9 at the intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Cochituate Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on December 11 at 725 Cochituate Road in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,”said Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: Man Threatened To Cut Man At Gas Station

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on assault with a dangerous weapon charge, after he threatened to cut another man at a Framingham gas station. Police arrested at 7:20 a.m. yesterday, December 12, Anthony Bell, 51, of Framingham, listed with no know address. He was charged with trespassing and assault with a dangerous weapon.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal 2 Phones at AT&T Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a burglary and theft at the AT&T store on Route 9. The breaking & entering was reported at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, December 11 at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. Two phones were taken sometime overnight, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “No...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Extinguishes Car & Brush Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Firefighters responded to a car fire on Parker Road last night, December 13, around 10:22 p.m. When firefighters from Engine 1 arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle was fully involved with slight extension into the woods,” said Assistant Framingham Fire Chief John Schultz. Firefighters...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Richard C. Stewart, 91, Korean War Veteran & Retired Hopkinton Deputy Fire Chief

HOPKINTON – Richard C. “Dick” Stewart, 91, of Hopkinton, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. He leaves his beloved wife of 67 years, Janet (Pyne) Stewart; their children, Karen Irvine and her husband, Skip of Cramerton, NC, Brenda Stewart and her husband, Bruce Zalneraitis of Port Ludlow, WA, Richie Stewart of Hopkinton, and Peggy Stewart of Scarborough, ME; grandchildren; Rachel Link and husband, Brett of McLean, VA, Mary Irvine and husband, Nicholas Byrne of Cary, NC, Christine Irvine of Chicago, IL, Alex Stewart and partner, Ashley Casey of Milford, MA, and Ryan and Aidan Dery of Scarborough, ME. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, all of whom he truly adored. He was predeceased by his parents, Preston Stewart and Cynthia (Clough) Stewart, and his brother, Arthur Stewart.
HOPKINTON, MA
UPDATED: Water Leak Repairs on Salem End Road

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced a “water leak” on Salem End Rd between Cherry Oca Ln and the Reservoir Bridge this morning, December 14 at 6:10 a.m. Traffic is limited to one alternating lane and will last through the morning commute. Please avoid the area and,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Natalice Mendes, 61

MARLBOROUGH – Natalice Mendes, 61, of Marlborough and Framingham passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 12, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was born, raised and educated in Anápolis, Goiás, Brazil the daughter of the late Joaquim Mendes Da Silva and Delmira Gabriel De Jesus.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
