fallriverreporter.com
New report calls for major changes to Massachusetts system for parents looking for help with troubled children
BOSTON, MA — The Massachusetts Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board released a major policy report Wednesday with recommendations for improving the way the state provides support to families who are struggling with their child’s behaviors, such as truancy or repeatedly running away from home. The Office of...
krcgtv.com
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program
WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
School delays and closings in Massachusetts for Dec. 12
Snow fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Sunday into Monday morning, causing some schools to issue delayed starts and Massachusetts State Police issuing restricted speeds on Interstate 90. As of 5 a.m., Massachusetts State Police had placed a speed restriction of 40 mph on I-90 between New York and mile...
newhampshirebulletin.com
Governor says fewer people than expected have applied for energy assistance program
Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that a lot of money remains in an energy assistance program and that the state is seeing less uptake than expected given high energy costs this winter for both home heat and power. “There’s a lot of money available,” Sununu said at a press event....
thepulseofnh.com
New Hampshire GOP Looks To Restrict Abortion
New Hampshire Republicans are looking to further restrict abortion access in the next legislative session. State Representative Dave Testerman said that the G-O-P is planning to introduce multiple bills on limiting the procedure, including a heartbeat act that bans abortion after about six weeks. Republican lawmakers are writing the legislation despite comments from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Governor Chris Sununu that they do not plan on passing any more restrictions on abortion. When asked about potential backlash for anti-abortion bills, Testerman said “you either stand for what you believe in, or fall.”
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
WMUR.com
Republican state representatives file legislation to further restrict abortion in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Some Republican lawmakers are continuing the push to restrict access to abortion in New Hampshire. In 2023, the New Hampshire State House will once again be a battleground for the issue of abortion. Anti-abortion Republicans are working on several pieces of legislation to restrict the procedure,...
WMUR.com
Hollis state representative says he's first Chinese-American in New Hampshire State House
HOLLIS, N.H. — A Hollis state representative says he's the first Chinese-American in the New Hampshire State House. Ben Ming just won his spot in the 2022 midterm elections. He says he first ran in 2020 when the pandemic started. He ended up losing — something he said motivated him to come back and try again.
Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic
Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
Sununu Floats New ‘Version’ of Failed Northern Pass Hydro In Face of High Energy Costs
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu has been doing a deep dive into the exploding heat and energy costs looking at the region’s grid into the future, renewables, and said he believes that hydropower is one of the state’s best options for inexpensive, renewable energy. “This is the...
These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane
No matter where you are throughout the United States, every state is going to have some laws that differ from the norm. Some might stray a little from others, but there are definitely some laws in each state that are on the fringe of complete insanity. It seems that unfortunately Massachusetts has several of those.
Beware: MA Residents Should Watch Out for Gift Card Holiday Scam
The holidays are which means plenty of shopping. Unfortunately, this also means more opportunities for con artists to scam innocent people out of money, steal their identity, get access to bank account information, and a whole slew of problematic scam activity. And Massachusetts is not immune to scam activity. (Beware of the holiday decoration scam. You can get complete details on this scam by going here.)
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
Amazon driver from Massachusetts accused of never delivering packages
NASHUA, N.H. — An Amazon Flex driver from Massachusetts is accused of never delivering packages, authorities said. According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department in New Hampshire, Rebecca Daigle, 23, of Fitchburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 30, 2022,...
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?
A city in Massachusetts will help its citizens put food on their tables. You know this year has been challenging for many families and households. Your money gets you way less at the registers, especially in the grocery store. Officials want to expand how much you can buy with a $400 payment program.
WMUR.com
Top New Hampshire Democrats call for resignation of representative accused of stalking
CONCORD, N.H. — Leaders of the New Hampshire Democratic Party are calling on one of their own new representatives to resign. Rep.-elect Stacie Laughton was not at Wednesday's swearing-in for the new legislature because she is in jail on a charge of stalking. Democratic leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, and...
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
mynbc5.com
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
