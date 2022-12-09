ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

krcgtv.com

Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA
newhampshirebulletin.com

Governor says fewer people than expected have applied for energy assistance program

Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that a lot of money remains in an energy assistance program and that the state is seeing less uptake than expected given high energy costs this winter for both home heat and power. “There’s a lot of money available,” Sununu said at a press event....
thepulseofnh.com

New Hampshire GOP Looks To Restrict Abortion

New Hampshire Republicans are looking to further restrict abortion access in the next legislative session. State Representative Dave Testerman said that the G-O-P is planning to introduce multiple bills on limiting the procedure, including a heartbeat act that bans abortion after about six weeks. Republican lawmakers are writing the legislation despite comments from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Governor Chris Sununu that they do not plan on passing any more restrictions on abortion. When asked about potential backlash for anti-abortion bills, Testerman said “you either stand for what you believe in, or fall.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WBEC AM

Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic

Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
KEENE, NH
WBEC AM

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane

No matter where you are throughout the United States, every state is going to have some laws that differ from the norm. Some might stray a little from others, but there are definitely some laws in each state that are on the fringe of complete insanity. It seems that unfortunately Massachusetts has several of those.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Beware: MA Residents Should Watch Out for Gift Card Holiday Scam

The holidays are which means plenty of shopping. Unfortunately, this also means more opportunities for con artists to scam innocent people out of money, steal their identity, get access to bank account information, and a whole slew of problematic scam activity. And Massachusetts is not immune to scam activity. (Beware of the holiday decoration scam. You can get complete details on this scam by going here.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes

Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
NAHANT, MA
mynbc5.com

Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say

RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
RUTLAND, VT

