IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
CNET

Refinance Rates for Dec. 8, 2022: Rates Slide Further

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates drop over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
BBC

Cost of living: House prices drop by 2.3% in a month - Halifax

UK house prices saw their biggest drop in 14 years in November, falling 2.3%, reflecting "volatility" in the market, according to mortgage lender Halifax. November marks the third month in a row during which prices have fallen with potential buyers playing safe by delaying purchases. The average UK house price...
MassLive.com

Mass. gas price 20 cents higher than last year despite national average drop

While the price of gas is cheaper now than it was in 2021 by one cent, Massachusetts’ average price is 20 cents higher than it was compared to last year’s average. The current cost of a gallon of gas is now $3.33, according to AAA. Last year, the average cost was $3.34. The US’ average prices have dropped by 14 cents in the last week and 47 cents over the past month.
