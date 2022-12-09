Read full article on original website
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Prices In These Housing Markets Are Projected To Fall By Over 15%
Housing in the U.S. has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent years, but the prices are now projected to fall by over 15%. Here's what you need to know.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
CNET
Refinance Rates for Dec. 8, 2022: Rates Slide Further
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates drop over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
BBC
Cost of living: House prices drop by 2.3% in a month - Halifax
UK house prices saw their biggest drop in 14 years in November, falling 2.3%, reflecting "volatility" in the market, according to mortgage lender Halifax. November marks the third month in a row during which prices have fallen with potential buyers playing safe by delaying purchases. The average UK house price...
Wholesale used vehicle prices dropped 15.6% between January and November
Wholesale used vehicle prices dropped by 15.6% between January and November, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices at wholesale vehicle auctions.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022
Natural gas fell through the rising trend line on its short-term time frames, indicating that a bearish reversal is due. Price might still retest the broken support before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 50% level around $6.348 and the 100 SMA...
In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, a Quiet Reckoning Over Offshore Wind | Opinion
Offshore-wind energy developers are discovering their projects' economic infeasibility.
Mass. gas price 20 cents higher than last year despite national average drop
While the price of gas is cheaper now than it was in 2021 by one cent, Massachusetts’ average price is 20 cents higher than it was compared to last year’s average. The current cost of a gallon of gas is now $3.33, according to AAA. Last year, the average cost was $3.34. The US’ average prices have dropped by 14 cents in the last week and 47 cents over the past month.
