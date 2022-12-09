Read full article on original website
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
Benzinga
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
hotelnewsme.com
THE UAE’S FIRST ‘DOOR LADY’, EMIRATI YOUTH JOIN THE WORLD LEADING HOSPITALITY BRAND
As the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City prepares to open its doors, key roles are being filled at the hotel, and a number of top positions have been filled by women. Emirati’s will also play a key part in building the team with women leading in this area too.
moderncampground.com
Silva Sweden Acquires Camping Brand Primus
Outdoor lighting and accessories experts Silva Sweden AB has agreed to purchase its fellow Swedish company Primus AB, a specialist in camping stoves and other outdoor gear by Fenix Outdoor. The deal is expected to be signed on April 28, 2023. It will bring together two brands with an established...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chili's owner to part ways with supply chain chief Charlie Lousignont
Chili's and Maggiano's owner Brinker International is parting ways with Chief Supply Chain Officer Charlie Lousignont. The industry veteran has been with Brinker since 2014. He will remain on in an advisory role as Brinker transitions to new supply chain leadership and will leave by April 2, the company said Tuesday in an SEC filing.
