NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that erstwhile starting quarterback Marcus Mariota will undergo knee surgery next week. Mariota, 29, will be placed on injured reserve, ending his season. The announcement caps a bizarre few days for Mariota and the team. Smith announced Thursday that Desmond Ridder would take over at starting quarterback when the Falcons came out of their bye to play New Orleans in Week 15. ...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO