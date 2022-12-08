ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

On The Money — Is the housing recession upon us?

Economists say the U.S. housing market is in a recession and the broader economy will soon follow. We’ll also look at the bipartisan effort to get Sam Bankman-Fried to testify and more on Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting push.  But first, see why the GOP is gearing up to dump Trump.  Welcome to On The Money, your…
Luay Rahil

Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing

The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.
Fortune

Inflation is killing Americans’ habit of tipping 20%

Tipping is down in the U.S., making the nation even more similar to Europe. When the tablet swivels around at the coffee shop, are you leaving a 20% tip?. Maybe you were in late 2020 and early 2021, but inflation running at a 40-year high all year has had a way of changing that in 2022. Fewer people are now tipping the standard amount. It doesn’t help that the average cup of joe has now reached almost $5.
NPR

Morning news brief

Founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is arrested in the Bahamas. A laser facility in California says it's created net energy from nuclear fusion. And, new inflation data is released Tuesday. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX with violating...
ARIZONA STATE
Markets Insider

Recession fears have crushed risk appetite for stocks in December, but easing inflation brightens the outlook on consumer sectors, S&P says

Risk appetite for US stocks among institutional investors plunged in December, S&P Global Market Intelligence said Tuesday. The firm's Risk Appetite Index veered to negative 13% from neutral in November. The macro environment is a key concern with nearly one-in-eight investors anticipating a deep recession in 2023. Risk appetite for...
NPR

World central bankers are set to take new steps in their battle with inflation

The Fed and the European Central Bank are considering raising interest rates again as soon as this week in their battle against inflation. Here to talk about what this means to American consumers, we turn to David Wessel. He's the director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution. David, so let's start off with inflation here. How likely is it that a slow-and-steady approach wins this race?
The Independent

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. Those job cuts would be effective beginning on Jan. 17. Amazon would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN, which requires companies to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
constructiondive.com

More construction jobs filled, fewer quits in October

Construction filled more hard hats in October, as the total job openings dropped by 52,000 from a month earlier to 371,000, or 21,000 fewer vacancies than in October 2021, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Associated Builders and Contractors. Meanwhile, the number of workers who...
NBC News

Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts

As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

US-hosted Africa summit opens with focus on youth, security

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday opened the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington by spotlighting Africa’s youthful population — making the case that the continent’s demographics will inevitably lead it to become a key global player in the decades to come. Harris offered the optimistic thread at the start of the Biden administration’s three-day gathering that’s bringing in leaders from 49 African nations and the African Union for high-level talks. The vice president also announced that the administration would invest an additional $100 million to expand the Young African Leaders Initiative and that the U.S. Export-Import Bank...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy